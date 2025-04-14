Global RFID Technology Market Poised for Significant Growth, Tapping into IoT and Industry 4.0 Advancements

Dublin, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RFID Technology Market - Readers, Tags and Software" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology market is undergoing a period of robust growth, with projections estimating its value to reach US$40.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2024. This technological surge is powered by the increasing integration with IoT (Internet of Things) and Industry 4.0 - the latest industrial revolution emphasizing automation and data exchange in manufacturing technologies.

Technological Insights



RFID systems consist of Tags, Readers, and accompanying Software & Middleware, each playing pivotal roles in the seamless execution of data transfer using electromagnetic fields. The technology is widely renowned for real-time, line-of-sight free data exchange, contrasting traditional barcoding systems. Application in diverse sectors such as Agriculture, Automotive, Healthcare & Medical, and Retail provides an indication of its versatility and widespread adaptability.

RAIN: The Next Wireless Frontier



RAIN, an acronym for RAdio frequency IdentificatioN, represents a cutting-edge branch of UHF RFID technology connecting everyday items to the internet. It functions on the globally standardized GS1 UHF Gen2 protocol and acts as a bridge between UHF RFID and cloud services, fostering data accessibility and sharing across the Internet.

Regional Market Dynamics



North America currently stands as the frontrunner in the RFID Technology market due to rapid adoption within its varied industries backed by a robust technological infrastructure. Asia-Pacific, however, is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate, with China's manufacturing sector significantly contributing to this expansion by embracing RFID to enhance operational optimization, cost-reduction, and monitoring efficacy.

Component Analysis



Tags hold the majority share and are fundamental in storing and transmitting wireless data. As technological advancements continue to scale down their size, their applications have expanded across multiple sectors. The global demand for RFID Readers is anticipated to grow swiftly due to their ability to support high-speed data collection and processing, crucial in fast-paced industries.

Application Breakdown



The report identifies Quality Assurance & Quality Control (QAQC) and Tracking & Management as leading applications, with the latter garnering the largest market share and growth. RFID's adoption in Tracking & Management is noted for its transformative effect on inventory and asset oversight, curtailing issues of misplacement and theft while promoting visibility and accuracy.

End-Use Sector Insights



The Retail industry emerges as a top user of RFID Technology. It affords retailers increased supply chain transparency, from manufacturing through to final product retail. The Healthcare & Medical and Manufacturing sectors also demonstrate promising growth prospects in RFID application. The global outreach and intricacies of the RFID Technology market reflect its significance as a cornerstone in the evolving landscape of industry, commerce, and data-driven operational efficiency. The growth indicators suggest an industry on the verge of realizing its full potential in the digital era, underscoring RFID's pivotal role in the transformation of global business practices.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 390 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $18.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $40.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Metrics

Historical Period: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Units: Value market in US$

Companies Mentioned: 60+

RFID Market by Geographic Region

North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, The United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Argentina, Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa

RFID Market by Component

Readers

Tags Active Tags Passive Tags

Software, Middleware & Services

RIFD Passive Tags by Frequency

Low Frequency High Frequency Ultra-High Frequency RFID Market by Application

Quality Assurance & Quality Control (QAQC) Tracking & Management Crops, Forest Produce & Livestock Financial & Physical Assets Inventory Production Supply Chain



RFID Market by End-Use Sector

Agriculture

Automotive

Healthcare & Medical

Logistics & Transportation

Manufacturing

Retail

Other End-Use Sectors (Primarily including Aerospace & Defense, Apparel, Commercial, Financial Services, Food & Beverages, Government, Hospitality and Security Access & Control)

Companies Featured

3M Company

ACTAtek (UK) Ltd

Alfi Srl

Alien Technology

ams-OSRAM AG

Ascendent ID, Inc.

Assa Abloy AB

Atmel Corp

Avery Dennison Corp

Bar Code India Ltd

Bartech Data Systems Pvt Ltd

Bartronics India Ltd

Beijing Tangan

BT Global Services

CAEN RFID S.r.l.

CCL Industries, Inc.

Checkpoint Systems, Inc.

Chengdu Mind Golden Card System Co Ltd

ChuanDa KeHong New Technology

CipherLab Co Ltd

Codegate Ltd

Confidex Ltd

CoreRFID Ltd

Cybra Corp

Dahua Technology

Datalogic SpA

Datamax-O'Neil Corp

Dorset Group BV

eAgile, Inc.

Feig Electronic GmbH

Free Alliance Sdn Bhd

Fujitsu Ltd

GAO Group

GlobeRanger Corp

Guangdong Xinye

Guangzhou Qinsong Digital Technology Co Ltd

HID Global Corp

Honeywell International, Inc.

IBM Corp

Identiv, Inc.

Impinj, Inc.

InfinIDTech

Infotek Software & Systems (P) Ltd

Invengo Information Technology Co Ltd

Jadak Technologies, Inc.

Laird Technologies

Mojix

Molex LLC

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Nedap NV

Neosid Pemetzrieder GmbH & Co KG

NXP Semiconductors NV

Omni ID

Orange Tags Pte Ltd

ORBCOMM

Pepperl+Fuchs SE

Pervasid

Protrac iD Pty Ltd.

Raviraj Technologies

RF Code

RFID, Inc.

SAG Securitag Assembly Group Co Ltd

SALTO Systems

Sato Holdings Corp

Savi Technology, Inc.

Shanghai Super Electronic Technology Co Ltd

Shenzhen Udohow Electronics Co Ltd

Shenzhen ZD Technology Co Ltd

Siemens AG

SkyRFID LLC

Smartrac NV

SML Group Ltd

STMicroelectronics NV

Tagmaster AB

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Thin Film Electronics ASA

Torchwood Technologies

Unitech Electronics Co Ltd

Vantage Ear Tag RFID Technology Co Ltd

Vizinex RFID

Wavetrend Ltd.

William Frick & Co

Xerox Corp

Zebra Technologies Corp

Zhejiang Laxcen Information Technology Co Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fvisgm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.