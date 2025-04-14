Milwaukee's Underserved Communities Benefit from Outreach Community Health Center’s Use of the CHESS Health Platform

Rochester, New York, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHESS Health proudly announces a partnership with Outreach Community Health Centers (OCHC), a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This partnership is particularly significant, as it allows CHESS Health to honor its Wisconsin roots while reinforcing its mission to improve health outcomes for underserved populations in the community that inspired its founding.

Rooted in the University of Wisconsin-Madison, CHESS Health was established to leverage academic research and innovative technology to tackle critical healthcare challenges. The organization emerged from the University’s Center for Health Enhancement Systems Studies, driven by a vision of using technology to enhance mental health care delivery for individuals affected by substance use disorders. This vision has continued through the expanded development of evidence-based innovations that empower healthcare providers, health plans, and public organizations to effectively address the substance use disorder (SUD) crisis with digital tools that enhance prevention, facilitate care coordination, and improve care plan adherence and treatment retention.

Through this partnership, OCHC will offer peer-assisted digital recovery support with 24/7 access and crisis support and an automated contingency management platform. Annie Carrell, Director of Behavioral Health at OCHC, emphasized, "This partnership with CHESS Health affirms our commitment to delivering essential behavioral health resources to some of Milwaukee's most underserved and financially disadvantaged neighborhoods. By leveraging these innovative tools to provide 24/7 support and a streamlined process for delivering contingency management, we are improving client engagement and guaranteeing that comprehensive care is available to those facing substance use disorders, paving the way for better treatment outcomes."

At the heart of this initiative is the Connections recovery support app, which offers clients features such as a moderated online community, 24/7 crisis assistance, virtual support meetings, and a comprehensive library of coping and recovery tools. Moreover, OCHC is utilizing the Rewards Engine—an automated contingency management program, a vital component of effective treatment strategies, that is part of the eRecovery suite. This implementation marks the first non-VA contingency management program in Southeastern Wisconsin to address cocaine and methamphetamine use through contingency management.

Hans Morefield, CEO of CHESS Health, noted, “We developed the Connections App to be accessible and engaging, ensuring individuals have a 24/7 support community and resources necessary for achieving and maintaining recovery. Working with OCHC provides special significance due to their critical role in delivering comprehensive primary, family, and behavioral health services to traditionally underserved individuals in and around Milwaukee.”

Annie Carrell expressed her enthusiasm for the launch of the eRecovery tools, stating, “This solution has been transformative within our evidence-based treatment program, with clients finding tremendous value in the support provided by the Connections app. Our team is committed to ensuring these resources reach our clients, allowing consistent recovery support even during times when staff may not be available.”

This collaboration exemplifies CHESS Health’s dedication to deploying innovative behavioral health solutions to improve health outcomes. With a legacy focused on enhancing care delivery for individuals facing health challenges, CHESS Health continues to fulfill its mission—ensuring that no one should suffer twice while navigating the complexities of recovery.

About Outreach Community Health Centers

Outreach Community Health Centers provide accessible and affordable healthcare for the entire family, regardless of insurance status, in Milwaukee neighborhoods that are medically underserved and financially disadvantaged. OCHC programs provide a strong continuum of services that respond to the whole-life needs of patients and clients. For more information, visit https://www.ochc-milw.org/.

About CHESS Health

CHESS Health is a leading provider of evidence-based digital health solutions that empower providers, health plans, and public sector organizations to tackle the substance use disorder (SUD) crisis by enhancing prevention, facilitating care coordination, and improving care plan adherence and treatment retention. For more information, visit www.chess.health.