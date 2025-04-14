Trocars Market to Hit USD 1.46 Billion by 2032, Driven by Minimally Invasive Surgery Demand – SNS Insider

Austin, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trocars Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to the latest report from SNS Insider, the global Trocars Market was valued at USD 820.34 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1,464.88 million by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 6.70% during the forecast period of 2024–2032.

The increasing adoption of laparoscopic procedures, which necessitate accurate and less invasive access tools like trocars, is the key factor driving this growth. Factors such as the rising preference of surgeons for disposable surgical instruments due to concerns over infection control, increasing surgical volumes, and rising hospital investments in advanced laparoscopic instruments will positively influence market growth.

The U.S. Trocars Market was valued at USD 182.49 million in 2023 and is poised to grow at a promising CAGR of 6.98% and reach USD 333.82 million by 2032.





Get a Sample Report of Trocars Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5886

Factors such as the rising number of laparoscopic surgeries performed, the growing geriatric population, and an increase in the adoption of bladeless and disposable trocars in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers, are contributing towards the growth in the U.S. Market potential has also been boosted by supportive government policies emphasizing surgical safety and continuous investment in medical technology by key players. The rising demand for minimally invasive (MI) surgical procedures, which are associated with advantages such as lesser trauma to the patient, reduced hospital stay, and quick recovery is majorly supplementing the global demand for trocars. Over recent years, laparoscopic methods have become more widely used in several other fields including gynecology, urology, and general surgery. More than 15 million laparoscopic procedures were performed in the U.S. in 2023 alone, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This rising procedural volume highlights the critical role trocars play in MI procedures.

Key Trocars Companies Profiled in the Report

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon)

Medtronic

B. Braun

Applied Medical

Conmed Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

CooperSurgical

Geyi Medical Instrument

Hangzhou Kangji Medical Instruments

Purple Surgical

Genicon

Laparosurge

Seemann Technologies

Victor Medical Instruments

Bluesail Surgical

SurgiCore

Surgsci Medical

Unimax Medical Systems

VECTEC

Zhejiang Geyi Medical Instrument

Trocars Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 820.34 million Market Size by 2032 US$ 1464.88 million CAGR CAGR of 6.70% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Product Type

The Trocars Market was dominated by the disposable trocars segment in 2023 with a share of 62.86%. To prevent the risk of cross-contamination and to simplify the sterilization process, hospitals, and surgical centers are increasingly adopting disposable trocars. These trocars are most preferred as they are economical, easy to use, and have better security aspects. Their widespread use in some outpatient settings where sterilization resources are limited and procedure volume high has also helped fuel their dominance. In addition, disposable products are becoming more achievable for manufacturers with advanced ergonomic design and lower insertion force, which makes device designs very attractive to surgeons. The rise in government regulations around infection control, especially post-COVID-19, has also accelerated the demand for single-use surgical instruments, solidifying the growth trajectory of the disposable segment.

By Trocars Tip

In 2023, the bladeless trocars segment accounted for 45.32% of the market share and is anticipated to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. Bladeless trocars are increasingly being used, as they minimize tissue trauma resulting in less post-operative pain and complications. These trocars feature blunt obturators that displace rather than cut tissue, making them ideal for sensitive procedures. The efficacy and safety profile of these devices remains superior in general and gynecological surgeries making them a preferred choice of surgeons. Moreover, advanced designs of bladeless trocar including optical visualization and ergonomic handles are aiding in improving the precision of surgery and decreasing the insertion force. This segment continues to benefit from strong clinical outcomes and a growing shift toward advanced, surgeon-friendly instruments.

By Application

General Surgery segment led the trocars market in 2023 and the dominance is expected to continue over the forecast period. Trocars are critical devices used in gallbladder removals, appendectomies, and hernia repairs, which are some of the most commonly performed laparoscopic procedures in the world. Chronic diseases, obesity, and gastrointestinal disorders are on the rise, leading to an increasing number of surgeries, which directly signifies the demand for trusted access devices such as trocars. Hospitals are increasingly adopting reusable and disposable trocars to address varied surgical requirements. Additionally, technological advancements and training modules for surgeons have improved trocar insertion techniques, reducing complications. As the healthcare sector pushes for efficiency and better patient outcomes, the demand for high-quality trocars in general surgical settings continues to grow significantly.

Need Any Customization Research on Trocars Market, Enquire Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/5886

Trocars Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Disposable Trocars

Reusable Trocars

By Trocars Tip

Bladeless Trocars

Optical Trocars

Blunt Trocars

Bladed Trocars

By Application

General Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Urological Surgery

Pediatric Surgery

Other Surgeries

Regional Insights

North America held the largest market share in the global Trocars Market in 2023 with 32.24% market share as the U.S. market played a pivotal role in the region. Geography plays an important role too, as the regions are known for state-of-the-art healthcare infrastructure, greater volume of procedures being performed, and early adoption of minimally invasive surgical techniques. Showing in the region, the major market players, like Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, and CONMED Corporation have been investing sustainable amounts for the sake of research and development and releasing new products that accommodate emerging and evolving surgical requirements. Additionally, favorable reimbursement scenarios, high healthcare expenditure, and a strong presence of trained laparoscopic surgeons contribute to sustained market leadership.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing healthcare investments, hospital infrastructure development, and surgical procedure volumes in countries like China, India, and Japan are anticipated to boost the growth of the surgical devices industry. Regional growth is also on the rise due to government initiatives aimed at expanding access to advanced medical technology, as well as a burgeoning medical tourism industry in countries such as India and Thailand. Additionally, the growing awareness regarding minimally invasive procedures, and increasing disposable income levels in the middle-class population are enabling the uptake of the trocar. Global medical device companies have also formed partnerships with local distributors to improve their market access in the region.

Recent Developments

Medtronic plc launched its next-generation disposable trocar system for efuse surgical sealing and stability in March 2024, and it aims to reduce perioperative surgical complications and improve patient recovery time.

In January 2024, Ethicon (a Johnson & Johnson company) expanded its laparoscopic instrument portfolio by launching bladeless optical trocars with integrated visualization, receiving strong feedback from early adopters in Europe and North America.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Surgical Procedure Volume (2023, by Type and Region)

5.2 Trocar Utilization Rate (2023, by Region and Application)

5.3 Device Volume, by Region (2020-2032)

5.4 Healthcare Spending on Laparoscopic Instruments, by Region (Government, Commercial, Private, Out-of-Pocket), 2023

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Trocars Market by Product Type

8. Trocars Market by Trocars Tip

9. Trocars Market by Application

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Related Reports by SNS Insider:

Wound Closure Market Report 2024-2032

Wound Care Devices Market Forecast 2024-2032

Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Devices Market Analysis 2024-2032

Surgical Robots Market Outlook 2024-2032

Medical Consumables Market Growth 2024-2032

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.