Tire Derived Fuel Market Analysis Report 2025-2030, with Liberty Tire Recycling, Lakin Tire, Emanuel Tire, Renelux Cyprus, ResourceCo, Globarket Tire Recycling, Klean Industries, Mahantango and more

The global tire derived fuel market size is anticipated to reach USD 446.77 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2025 to 2030.

The industry is driven by the increasing demand for alternative and sustainable fuel sources, particularly in industries such as cement manufacturing, pulp and paper, and power generation. TDF, derived from recycled tires, offers a cost-effective and environmentally friendly solution for energy-intensive processes, reducing reliance on traditional fossil fuels. The growing emphasis on waste management and circular economy practices is further propelling the adoption of TDF.



The rise in tire waste generation, coupled with stringent environmental regulations, has significantly boosted the TDF market. Governments and industries are increasingly adopting TDF as a means to reduce landfill waste and lower carbon emissions. The development of advanced tire recycling technologies and infrastructure, such as pyrolysis plants and shredding facilities, is enhancing the efficiency of TDF production and distribution. Additionally, initiatives aimed at promoting renewable energy sources and reducing greenhouse gas emissions are driving the demand for TDF as a cleaner energy alternative.



Industries such as cement kilns, utilities, and industrial boilers rely heavily on TDF to meet their energy needs while adhering to sustainability goals. The high calorific value of TDF makes it an attractive option for energy recovery, offering both economic and environmental benefits. Furthermore, the growing focus on energy security and the need for diversified energy sources are increasing the demand for TDF. Stringent waste management policies and the push for energy efficiency are also encouraging the adoption of TDF-based solutions. These factors, combined with the global shift toward sustainable energy practices, highlight the growing importance of tire-derived fuel in supporting modern industrial operations and environmental conservation efforts.



Tire Derived Fuel Market Report Highlights

Based on type, shredded tires held a revenue share of around 64% of the global market in 2024

Based on end-use, the cement manufacturing segment holds the largest revenue share in the tire derived fuel market with a revenue share of about 51.0% in 2024, driven by the high calorific value of TDF, which makes it an efficient and cost-effective alternative to traditional fossil fuels. Additionally, the cement industry's focus on reducing carbon emissions and adhering to sustainability goals has further accelerated the adoption of TDF as a cleaner energy source

Asia Pacific is the dominant region for the tire derived fuel market with a revenue share of over 40.0%. This dominance is driven by rapid industrialization, increasing tire waste generation, and the growing adoption of sustainable waste management practices. The region's expanding cement and manufacturing industries, coupled with supportive government policies, further bolster its dominance in the TDF market

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $371.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $446.77 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.1% Regions Covered Global





