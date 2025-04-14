Digital Inspection Market to grow USD 45.10 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.06% | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Inspection Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Digital Inspection Market Size was valued at USD 24.49 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 45.10 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 7.06% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Cognex Corporation (In-Sight)

(In-Sight) Viscom AG (3D AOI Systems)

(3D AOI Systems) SafetyCulture (iAuditor)

(iAuditor) UVeye (Vehicle Inspection Systems)

(Vehicle Inspection Systems) Wabtec Corporation (Remote Visual Inspection Solutions)

(Remote Visual Inspection Solutions) Axonator (Digital Inspection Software)

(Digital Inspection Software) MISTRAS Group (Smart NDT Solutions)

(Smart NDT Solutions) Nikon Metrology (XT H 225 ST)

(XT H 225 ST) Zetec (UltraVision)

(UltraVision) SPECTOR (ThermoScan)

(ThermoScan) Shenzhen Sipotek Info Technology Co., Ltd. (Automated Optical Inspection Machines)

(Automated Optical Inspection Machines) Olympus Corporation (OmniScan X3)

(OmniScan X3) GE Inspection Technologies (Mentor Visual iQ)

(Mentor Visual iQ) Carl Zeiss AG (ZEISS Metrotom)

(ZEISS Metrotom) Hexagon AB (Leica Absolute Tracker).

Digital Inspection Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 24.49 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 45.10 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.06% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Dimension (2D, 3D)

• By Technology (Machine Vision, Metrology, NDT)

• By Component (Hardware, Software, Services)

• By Vertical (Manufacturing, Electronics and Semiconductor, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive) Key Drivers • Revolutionizing Quality Control with Digital Inspection Solutions Driven by Automation Industry 4.0 and AI.



• Expanding Opportunities in Digital Inspection with 3D AI Cloud Solutions and Growing Industrial Automation.

Revolutionizing Quality Assurance: The Rise of AI-Driven Digital Inspection Across Industries

The digital inspection market is witnessing significant growth, fueled by the growing need for precision, efficiency, and regulatory compliance across diverse industries. Advanced inspection technologies such as high-resolution imaging, 3D metrology, machine vision, and non-destructive testing (NDT) are replacing traditional methods, reducing human error while boosting accuracy and throughput. Enhanced by AI, automation, and IoT, these systems enable real-time fault detection, predictive maintenance, and adaptive learning, making inspection processes smarter and more cost-effective. Cloud-enabled analytics and connectivity further enhance operational performance and scalability. The U.S. digital inspection market, valued at USD 6.37 billion in 2023, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.73% from 2024 to 2032, driven by strict quality standards, the rapid adoption of smart manufacturing, and the push for industrial digitization. The surge in demand is especially prominent in sectors like automotive, aerospace, and oil & gas, where safety and compliance are paramount. Moreover, the expanding semiconductor and electronics sector is fueling the need for ultra-precise inspection at micro scales.

By Dimension

The 3D segment dominated the global digital inspection market in 2023, capturing a 63.2% share, and is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. The high accuracy, precision, and ability of 3D measurement technologies to enable numerous surface and structural datasets to be generated which are more straightforward for quantitative analysis, are driving this growth. That, in turn, is driving more companies to adopt AI-driven 3D inspection systems in sectors like automotive, aerospace, electronics and pharmaceuticals. 3D inspection provides integrity in defect detection, measurement accuracy, and real-time quality control compared with traditional 2D approaches, making it an essential component of automated manufacturing today.

By Technology

Machine vision emerged as the leading technology in the digital inspection market, holding a 47.7% share in 2023, driven by intensive consumption in automated quality control, defect detection, and high-speed inspection, particularly in automotive, electronics, and manufacturing applications. AI-Deep Learning Technology provides high accuracy enabling real-time analysis by reducing human intervention.

Non-destructive testing (NDT) is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, due to its fundamental importance in safety-critical market sectors including aerospace, oil & gas, and infrastructure. Demand for it is driven by increasing requirements for structural monitoring, predictive maintenance, and advancing non-destructive testing techniques.

By Component

The hardware segment led the digital inspection market in 2023 with a 56.7% share, driven by high demand for essential components such as cameras, sensors, and scanners used in inspection systems. The surge in adoption of machine vision, 3D metrology, and NDT technologies has further fueled the need for advanced, precise hardware, especially in industries like automotive, aerospace, and electronics.

The software segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period 2024–2032, fueled by advancements in AI, machine learning, and cloud-based inspection tools. As Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing evolve, software will play a pivotal role in enhancing accuracy and operational efficiency.

By Vertical

In 2023, the manufacturing sector dominated the digital inspection market with a 31.6% share, due to increased adoption of automated quality control and precision inspection to improve efficiency and minimize errors. Machine vision, 3D metrology, and NDT technologies are being increasingly adopted in industries such as automotive, aerospace, and consumer goods.

The electronics and semiconductor sector is expected to record the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, driven by component miniaturization, demand for high-precision inspection, and the integration of AI-powered AOI and metrology systems.

North America Leads While Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Hub in the Digital Inspection Market

North America led the digital inspection market in 2023 with a 34.8% share, driven by its advanced manufacturing, aerospace, and automotive sectors. The region's strong adoption of AI-based machine vision systems, adherence to stringent quality regulations, and significant investments in Industry 4.0 and automation have fueled growth. Major players like Cognex Corporation and General Electric are innovating in this space, while companies such as Tesla and Boeing are leveraging AOI and NDT technologies to ensure production accuracy and safety.

The Asia Pacific region is poised for the fastest growth from 2024 to 2032, to rapid industrialization, government support for automation, and the early adoption of smart manufacturing practices in countries like China, Japan, and India. The electronics and semiconductor industries are seeing huge investments in 3D metrology and AI-powered inspection systems from industry leaders such as TSMC, BYD, and Huawei. This fusion of high-tech manufacture and rising precision demands positions Asia Pacific as a unique engine for market expansion into the future.

Recent Development

January 19, 2025, Hexagon acquires 3D Systems’ Geomagic software suite for $123 million to enhance its 3D metrology and reengineering capabilities.

February 21, 2025, ZEISS unveils cutting-edge metrology technologies at a major event, reinforcing its leadership in precision measurement solutions.

Table of Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Adoption & Utilization

5.2 Inspection System Performance & Efficiency

5.3 AI & Advanced Technology Adoption

5.4 Supply Chain & Operational Metrics

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Digital Inspection Market Segmentation, by Dimension

8. Digital Inspection Market Segmentation, by Technology

8. Digital Inspection Market Segmentation, by Component

8. Digital Inspection Market Segmentation, by Vertical

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practices

12. Conclusion

