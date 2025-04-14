Mandatory notice of shareholding

IDEX Biometrics ASA discloses the following on behalf of a shareholder.

Reference is made to the notice by IDEX Biometrics on 11 April 2025 that the Extraordinary General Meeting of the company had, subject to the registration of a share capital reduction, resolved to issue 3,000,000,000 shares in a debt conversion, thereby increasing the number of shares in the company to 3,831,594,232.

A close associate of Robert Keith, Charles Street Holding Ltd, will, subject to the registration of the capital reduction, be allocated 1,000,000,000 shares in the debt conversion and will hold 1,005,000,000 shares in IDEX Biometrics, which will represent 26.23 % of the shares and voting rights in the company.

Based on the above, Robert Keith and his close associates, will, subject to the registration of the share capital reduction, hold 28.38% of the shares and voting rights in the company.

