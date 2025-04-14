Smart Airport Market Outlook to 2029, with Focus on FAAs Airport Improvement Program and the European Unions Smart Airports 2030 Initiative

Dublin, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Airport Market Outlook to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The smart airport market was valued at USD 4.5 billion in 2023. The market's growth is driven by increasing investments in airport modernization, particularly in the adoption of advanced technologies like AI, IoT, and biometrics to enhance passenger experience and operational efficiency.



Leading companies in the smart airport sector include SITA, Amadeus IT Group, Honeywell, Siemens AG and Cisco to name a few. These companies have pioneered the integration of advanced technologies in airports, driving innovations in areas such as automated check-in systems, baggage handling, and passenger management.



In 2023, SITA and Indicio have announced a co-innovation agreement aimed at accelerating the development and deployment of digital identities for travel. This partnership leverages Indicio's expertise in open-source verifiable data technology to create a more seamless, secure, and privacy-preserving travel experience.



Global Digital Transformation Current Market Analysis

Europe as dominant region : Europe dominates the market, driven by advanced infrastructure, innovation, and strong sustainability goals. The UK leads with airports like London Heathrow adopting AI to streamline security. In 2020, British Airways and EasyJet carried 11.66 million and 11.42 million passengers, respectively, with British Airways flying 262.1 million kilometers more. The EU's SESAR program and 2050 climate neutrality targets further boost smart airport adoption, ensuring Europe remains a key global hub in aviation.

Global Smart Airport Market Competitive Landscape

Amadeus Acquires Vision Box : In 2024, Amadeus has completed the acquisition of Vision-Box, a leading provider of biometric solutions for airports, airlines, and border control customers, for an agreed price (EV) of 320 million. The combined offering will allow Amadeus to deliver a fully integrated traveler journey, from booking to arrival at the airport, including border control and boarding.

Global Smart Airport Market Growth Drivers:

Technological Advancements : The implementation of biometric technologies, such as facial recognition and fingerprint scanning, is revolutionizing security and passenger processing. These systems significantly reduce waiting times at security checkpoints and streamline the boarding process. Rapid advancements in IoT, AI, Big Data analytics, and cloud computing have paved the way for smart airport solutions. These technologies are vital in improving operational efficiency, passenger experience, security, and sustainability.

: India is emerging as a key player in the global aviation market, with local airlines carrying over 112 million passengers in the first nine months of 2023, marking a 29.1% increase from the previous year. Many airports are physically constrained, unable to support the growing traffic flow. Digitalization aids in efficient flow management, optimizing resource utilization, and minimizing congestion. Need of Attracting Global Airlines: Smaller regional airports, facing competition from larger hubs, view digitalization as essential for attracting and retaining global airlines. This is critical for their economic sustainability, as these airports contribute largely towards the economy in smaller regions. The adoption of digital strategies is forecasted to boost airline retention, supporting regional economic growth.

Global Smart Airport Market Challenges:

Integration Complexity : Integrating smart technologies into existing airport infrastructure involves significant challenges. Ensuring seamless interoperability among diverse systems like baggage handling, security, and passenger management requires meticulous planning. The complexity arises from aligning various technologies, which often have different communication protocols and data formats, demanding careful coordination to achieve a cohesive and functional airport environment.

Global Smart Airport Market Government Initiatives:

FAAs Airport Improvement Program : The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) significantly expanded its Airport Improvement Program in 2023. In FY 2023, the FAA announced approximately $269 million in Supplemental Discretionary Grants under the AIP. This initiative aims to enhance safety, capacity, and environmental concerns to create a more efficient and secure travel experience.

Global Smart Airport Future Market Outlook



The market is expected to reach USD 8 Bn by 2029 driven by the increasing need for enhanced operational efficiency and improved passenger experience. Governments and airport authorities worldwide are investing heavily in smart technologies such as AI, IoT, and biometrics to streamline airport operations and ensure a seamless travel experience.



Future Market Trends

Expansion of Digital Twin Technology : Over the next five years, digital twin technology will become a cornerstone of smart airport operations. Airports will increasingly adopt this technology to simulate and optimize various processes, from passenger flow to baggage handling, allowing them to predict and mitigate potential issues before they occur. This will result in more efficient airport operations and a smoother travel experience for passengers.

