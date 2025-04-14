180 the Concept Unveils Next-Gen H6 Capsules: Ushering in the Era of Bone Structure Beauty and Oral Anti-Aging 2.0

SHANGHAI, China, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spanish nutricosmetic pioneer, 180 the Concept, officially launched the Second Generation H6 Capsule at a high-profile global event in Shanghai, redefining the future of internal anti-aging with a revolutionary focus on bone structure beauty. The event marked the debut of the brand’s Life Coach Program in China and attracted a dynamic crowd of scientific experts, beauty insiders, brand partners, and media voices from around the world.



Following the launch, the brand hosted an Anti-Gravity Night Gala, featuring actress Zhang Yuxi, who shared her personal insights on bone-focused anti-aging and brought a touch of stardom to the night’s celebration of science and beauty.

Anti-Gravity Night: Celebrating the Fusion of Art and Innovation

During the gala, Zhang Yuxi delivered a heartfelt message: “Caring for your bone structure is like training your face at the gym. Massage and rest help, but internal nourishment is essential. Science-backed supplements like H6 are the key to long-term radiance.”





She also presented the 180 the Concept Aesthetics Pioneer Awards, honoring contributors who’ve shaped the brand’s journey. The evening culminated in a symbolic product unveiling ceremony, signifying a bold new chapter in precision anti-aging.

Where Science Meets Aesthetics: Rethinking the Core of Anti-Aging

At the event, Gema Cabañero, founder of 180 the Concept and a globally respected authority in the nutricosmetic field, presented the scientific philosophy behind the brand’s innovations:“True beauty begins within. External treatments can only go so far—lasting youth starts with internal balance. That’s why we developed the ‘Mind-Body Dual Therapy’ system, analyzing how stress, sleep, and emotional health influence aging.”







With over 30 years of clinical research and expertise, Gema has redefined internal anti-aging by connecting 12 global aging markers—as published in the journal Cell—to a systemic intervention model. In collaboration with CSIC (Spain’s National Research Council) and Nobel Laureates George F. Smoot and Randy W. Schekman, she introduced the upgraded Six-Dimensional Nutritional Positioning System, which laid the foundation for the Second Generation H6 Capsule.





Inside the Innovation: The Second Generation H6 Capsule



Joelin Lin, Vice President of 180 the Concept, shared insights into the capsule’s evolution:

“We spent two years reconstructing the Six-Dimensional Nutrient Matrix, powered by 16 patented ingredients. In clinical trials, 92% of participants saw noticeable contour lifting and improved skin elasticity within just 28 days. This is a breakthrough moment—oral beauty is entering a new era.”





What Sets H6 2.0 Apart?

Elevated Packaging Aesthetics Minimalist, tactile, and inspired by timeless color palettes, the new design balances visual beauty with functional integrity—protecting product efficacy in every dose.



Advanced Capsule Material Crafted from natural pullulan polysaccharide, the capsule enhances antioxidant capacity by 300x and reduces oxygen permeability by two-thirds compared to standard capsules. It ensures clean absorption, high biocompatibility, and zero side effects.





3. Triple-Action Efficacy

Reinforce: HGH2.0 Complex reactivates growth signals to stimulate bone support and cellular repair.

Lift: The Isometric-Lifting Complex strengthens the dermal-fascia matrix, giving skin a naturally sculpted look.

Nourish: The upgraded Cell Plant System supercharges mitochondrial energy, restoring youthful skin vitality from within.

4. A New Standard in Bone Aesthetics

Engineered for Asian facial structures, H6 2.0 combines multiple patented ingredients to enhance contour fluidity and bone density, making it the first of its kind to address the deep foundation of facial aesthetics through internal supplementation.





Building a Global Anti-Aging Ecosystem

The launch of the Second Generation H6 Capsule marks a strategic leap forward in the global anti-aging landscape. With its holistic approach—melding precision nutrition, emotional wellness, and scientific rigor—180 the Concept is setting new benchmarks in the nutricosmetic space.



By blending beauty, biology, and biotechnology, the brand champions a vision of health-driven beauty that goes far beyond the surface—empowering women around the world to age confidently, gracefully, and on their own terms.



About 180 the Concept

180 the Concept is a Spanish high-end customized inner beauty brand dedicated to redefining youth through science and aesthetics. Founded by Gema Cabañero, it pioneers the Six-Dimensional Nutrient Targeting System, offering tailored anti-aging solutions for holistic well-being.

