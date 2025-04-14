Komprise Recognized on 2025 CRN® Storage 100 List

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Komprise, the leader in analytics-driven unstructured data management, announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has included Komprise on its prestigious annual Storage 100 list in the Data Recovery, Observability and Resiliency category.

The CRN Storage 100 spotlights storage vendors advancing innovation, delivering cutting-edge technology, and supporting high-impact strategic partnerships. Selected by the CRN editorial team, each company on the list was chosen for its dedication to bringing best-in-class storage offerings to the channel.



Komprise Intelligent Data Management achieves its third recognition on the CRN Storage 100, as enterprises seek an independent solution to manage large unstructured data estates across on-premises and cloud storage. Komprise customers, across multiple verticals including healthcare, life sciences, public sector, financial services and energy, are in the crosshairs of cost avoidance during a tariffs-impacted economy and the increasingly urgent need to prepare data for AI.

As unstructured data volumes continue to grow exponentially across most verticals, customers often struggle to understand data growth and costs overall and by department, how to optimize it and how data might be stored out of compliance. Komprise, with its Global File Index, delivers granular analysis into all an organization’s unstructured data across any storage so that IT can make the best decisions to right place it for cost-effectiveness and to classify and secure it for AI pipelines.

Earlier this year, Komprise released new capabilities for sensitive data management, leveraging Komprise Smart Data Workflows. Komprise now includes detection for PII, regular expressions and keywords to simplify and automate the process of finding and tagging sensitive data and moving it to protected locations. Komprise also delivers a platform for ransomware protection by tiering cold data to immutable object storage where it cannot be changed, which also can reduce the on-premises attack surface by 80 percent.

In 2024, Komprise received several industry honors, including:

Top Unstructured Data Management Supplier (Coldago Research)

Inc. 5000 (third consecutive year)

A Gold Stevie award for Data Tools & Platforms

CRN Cloud 100

Data Management Platform of the Year (Data Breakthrough Awards)

Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award (Cloud Computing Magazine)

To learn more, visit the Awards and Recognitions page.

“There is considerable pressure on enterprise IT organizations today, given uncertainty in the global economy, tariff and trade disputes and the need to adopt AI for competitive advantage,” said Mike Munoz, CRO at Komprise. “In this environment, unstructured data management is a game-changer because it helps organizations right-place their data and reduce unnecessary storage spending while also preparing large data estates for AI. We’re excited to be in the position to help our customers navigate these waters and honored to receive this recognition from CRN.”

