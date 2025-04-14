US $33.57 Bn Healthcare/Hospital Food Services Market Forecast to 2029: Personalized Nutrition and Patient-Centric Care Fuel Growth

Dublin, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Healthcare/Hospital Food Services Market by Type (Patient Dining (Clinical Nutrition, Regular Diet), Retail Services, Vending), Settings (Acute Hospitals, ASC, Long-Term Care Facilities, Skilled Nursing Facilities, Physician Office) - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The US healthcare/hospital food services market is poised for growth, with projections estimating it will reach USD 33.57 billion by 2029, up from USD 19.84 billion in 2024. This translates to a CAGR of 11.1% over the forecast period.

Critical factors driving this growth include a heightened emphasis on patient care, enhanced attention to recovery nutrition, and strict adherence to dietary regulations. Hospitals are increasingly offering high-quality, personalized meal plans, which have a direct impact on patient satisfaction and health outcomes.

Patient & Dining Services Segment Dominance

In terms of type, the patient & dining services segment is expected to capture the largest market share within the US healthcare/hospital food services sector. The importance of this segment is underscored by its integral role in patient recovery, particularly for those with chronic illnesses such as diabetes, cardiovascular, and gastrointestinal disorders. Regulatory standards from bodies like the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Joint Commission enforce the necessity of nutritionally adequate and high-quality meals.

Ensuring compliance with these regulations drives demand for patient & dining services. Furthermore, patient satisfaction scores, which impact hospital reputation and reimbursement, are prompting investments in meal quality. Technology advancements, including digital meal ordering and nutrition monitoring via AI, enhance this segment's significance. Compared to retail food services and vending, patient & dining services are critical to hospital operations, emphasizing compliance and improved patient experiences.

Acute Care Settings Leading by Setting

As per market setting analysis, acute care settings hold the largest market share in US healthcare/hospital food services. Facilities like general hospitals, specialty medical centers, and trauma units host numerous patients requiring intensive dietary management due to their acute conditions and surgical recoveries. Compliance with dietary regulations and personalized meal plans are paramount in these settings to facilitate recovery.

The rising prevalence of chronic conditions has intensified the demand for specialized diets, including low-sodium, low-sugar, and high-protein options. Innovations such as room service-style meals and sophisticated food service management technologies are enhancing patient satisfaction. Moreover, investments in cutting-edge food service solutions, sustainability initiatives, and partnerships with local food suppliers fortify the dominance of acute care environments in the market.

Key Market Players and Insights

The report acknowledges major market players including Compass Group PLC (UK), Sodexo (France), Aramark (US), and others. These players contribute significantly to advancing the healthcare/hospital food services market through their offerings and innovations. The sector also sees participation from companies like Healthcare Services Group (US), Performance Food Group (US), and others, who actively shape market dynamics.

Research Coverage and Competitive Analysis

The detailed report explores the US healthcare/hospital food services market, estimating market size and growth potential across various segments. It features competitive analyses of key players, their service offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 146 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $19.84 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $33.57 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.1% Regions Covered United States



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of and Awareness About Chronic Diseases

Growing Focus on Improved Patient Food Experience

Customized Food Options Based on Diet Requirements

Hospital Regulations Restricting Outside Food Items

Hospitals Leveraging Outsourced Food Services to Reduce Operational Costs

Challenges

Reluctance Among OPD Patients to Pay for Food Services

Staff Shortages

Opportunities

Rising Adoption of Diverse Food Menus

Low Adoption of Food Service Outsourcing by Healthcare Settings

Industry Trends

Incorporation of Global Flavors and Plant-based Options

Technological Integration for Enhanced Efficiency

Sustainability and Waste Reduction

