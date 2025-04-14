Europe Solar Panel Recycling Market Forecast Report 2025-2030, with Profiles of Veolia, Envaris, Experia Solution, La Mia Energia, Reiling Glass Recycling, Rinovasol, Rieger and Kraft Solar

Dublin, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Solar Panel Recycling Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The European solar panel recycling market is set to witness robust growth at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period to be worth US$212.693 million in 2030 from US$111.909 million in 2025.



Key Growth Drivers:

Increasing Solar Energy Installations: The growing number of installed solar energy systems in Europe is generating a high volume of end-of-life panels, which need to be recycled. The EU is projected to add 401 GW of new solar capacity between 2024 and 2028, doubling its installed PV capacity to 671 GW by the end of 2028.

Strict EU regulations, such as the Directive on Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE), mandate high recycling rates for solar panels and assign responsibility for collection and disposal to manufacturers. These regulations ensure a strict framework that encourages the advancement of the recycling structure. The EU has set a target of 85% recovery rate and an overall objective of 80% preparation for recycling and reuse in the coming years. Focus on Circular Economy: The emphasis on resource efficiency and waste reduction in Europe aligns well with solar panel recycling. The European Commission actively promotes circular economy principles, encouraging recycling and the reuse of materials.

Key Market Segments:

Silicon-based solar panels: Recycling of silicon-based solar panels is critical for the circular economy. Silicon-based recycling technology innovation could lead to more efficient solar panel recycling at an affordable cost.

The glass solar panel recycling segment is expanding due to increased solar energy harnessing, which leads to a large amount of waste solar panels. Effective collection and logistics networks are being established for end-of-life panels.

Geographical Outlook:

Germany: Germany is forecasted to hold a major market share due to its transition towards sustainable energy and initiatives to bolster carbon neutrality and waste reduction. Germany's government has set a target of raising its solar power capacity to 200GW by 2030. The dismantling of used solar PV modules will create nearly 400,000 to 1 million of electrical waste in Germany alone by 2030. In 2021, the total solar photovoltaic capacity of Germany accounted for 58.5 thousand MW

