MNP Consumer Debt Index Rebounds (+9 Pts) as Canadians Take Steps to Safeguard their Finances Amid Economic Uncertainty

CALGARY, Alberta, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canadians take steps to safeguard their finances amid ongoing economic uncertainty, the MNP Consumer Debt Index—conducted quarterly by Ipsos—has rebounded to 88 points this quarter, marking a nine-point increase from the previous quarter and signaling a more optimistic outlook on personal finances. Reflecting Canadians’ shift toward financial caution, three-quarters (74%) say they have cut back on spending due to uncertainty, with women (77%) and those aged 35-54 (81%) being the most likely to have reduced spending. Around the same proportion (73%) say they are delaying major purchases or investments.

“The improvement we are seeing in Canadians’ feelings toward their personal finances follows two Bank of Canada interest rate cuts this year. And while uncertainty remains around U.S. tariffs, their on-again, off-again nature may be providing Canadians with some optimism for the future—especially since these tariffs have yet to make a full impact on household budgets,” explains Grant Bazian, president of MNP LTD, the country’s largest insolvency firm.

Lower Interest Rates Offer Relief, but Many Remain Concerned

The proportion of Canadians concerned about the impact of rising interest rates remains near the highest level on record (60%, +1pt). However, thanks in part to the interest rate reductions this year, overall concerns about the broader impact of interest rates have declined. Fewer Canadians this quarter are worried about their ability to repay debts, even if rates decrease (43%, -7pts). Nearly a quarter (24%, +4pts) now feel better equipped to absorb a one-percentage-point rate increase, while the percentage (21%, -6pts) who feel less prepared has decreased. More than half (52%, -5pts) continue to worry about falling into financial trouble if rates rise, and nearly two in five (38%, -8pts) fear that rising rates could push them toward bankruptcy.

“Lower interest rates, along with the budget adjustments Canadians have already made, seem to be providing some breathing room,” says Bazian.

A majority of Canadians (81%) say the current economic uncertainty has made them more cautious about taking on new debt – a sentiment that is consistent across genders, age groups, regions and income levels. A higher proportion this quarter believes they will be able to cover living expenses in the next year without needing more credit (58%, +9pts) and fewer regret the amount of debt they have taken on (43%, -6pts).

“In comparison to the previous quarter, the results suggest that Canadians are taking proactive steps to reduce spending and lessen their reliance on credit as they brace for potential financial challenges on the horizon,” says Bazian.

He points to the fact that Canadians' net personal debt rating (positive minus negative) has rebounded 14 points from last quarter's all-time low. Additionally, fewer Canadians (43%, -7pts) report being just $200 or less away from financial insolvency, unable to meet their bills and debt obligations each month. This is due to significantly fewer saying they are already insolvent (26%, -9pts).

“Four in ten Canadians still report being on the brink of insolvency, and more than a quarter have no financial cushion, no flexibility, or wiggle room in their budgets. Individuals without a safety net will likely face economic hardship when faced with rising costs and housing expenses, or a potential loss of income," says Bazian.

Well over half (58%) of Canadians express heightened concern about their ability to pay off debt due to ongoing uncertainty. This concern extends to broader financial stability, with about two in five worried about the possibility of someone in their household losing their job (38%, -3pts).

Canadians Bracing for Increased Housing Costs

Two in five (44%) Canadians say they are bracing for an increase in housing costs within the next year. Renters have a higher expectation of rising costs than homeowners, with two in three (65%) expecting their housing costs to increase within the next year, and nearly one-third of homeowners (30%) agreeing their housing costs will rise. Lower income earners may be impacted the most, with half (52%) of those earning under $40,000 expecting an increase, compared to one-third (34%) of those earning $100,000 or more. Younger Canadians under the age of 55 are more likely to expect an increase compared to those 55 and older.

"More than four million mortgages—roughly 60% of all outstanding mortgages in Canada—are set to renew by the end of 2026 at potentially higher rates. This is just one example of the rising expenses, compounded by ongoing economic uncertainty, that those teetering on the edge can’t afford," says Bazian.

Bazian says that there is help for those struggling to manage debt repayment, missing monthly payments or simply unable to make ends meet.



“Licensed Insolvency Trustees provide unbiased advice to help Canadians make informed decisions to address both short-term pressures and long-term debt management, especially during times of financial instability,” says Bazian.

Licensed Insolvency Trustees play a vital role in helping Canadians navigate financial challenges and make decisions about managing their debt. As the financial landscape remains unpredictable, seeking guidance from a Licensed Insolvency Trustee can provide individuals with a clear understanding of their debt-relief options, including debt consolidation, consumer proposals, and bankruptcy.

MNP’s extensive network of Licensed Insolvency Trustees provides free consultations across more than 200 offices nationwide, offering Canadians personalized, local support to help them explore debt relief options.

As a result of the uncertain economic environment, half (50%) of Canadians say they are relying more on financial advice and planning.

About MNP LTD

MNP LTD, a division of the national accounting firm MNP LLP, is the largest insolvency practice in Canada. For more than 50 years, our experienced team of Licensed Insolvency Trustees and advisors have been working with individuals to help them recover from times of financial distress and regain control of their finances. With more than 240 Canadian offices from coast-to-coast, MNP helps thousands of Canadians each year who are struggling with an overwhelming amount of debt. Visit MNPdebt.ca to contact a Licensed Insolvency Trustee or use our free Do it Yourself (DIY) debt assessment tools . For regular, bite-sized insights about debt and personal finances, subscribe to the MNP 3 Minute Debt Break Podcast .

About the MNP Consumer Debt Index

The MNP Consumer Debt Index measures Canadians’ attitudes toward their consumer debt and gauges their ability to pay their bills, endure unexpected expenses, and absorb interest-rate fluctuations without approaching insolvency. Conducted by Ipsos and updated quarterly, the Index is an industry-leading barometer of financial pressure or relief among Canadians.

Now in its 32nd wave, the Index has rebounded to 88 points, up nine points since last quarter. Visit MNPdebt.ca/CDI to learn more.

The data was compiled by Ipsos on behalf of MNP LTD between March 11 – 14, 2025. For this survey, a sample of 2,000 Canadians aged 18 years and over was interviewed. Weighting was then employed to balance demographics to ensure that the sample's composition reflects that of the adult population according to Census data and to provide results intended to approximate the sample universe. The precision of Ipsos online polls is measured using a credibility interval. In this case, the poll is accurate to within ±2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, had all Canadian adults been polled. The credibility interval will be wider among subsets of the population. All sample surveys and polls may be subject to other sources of error, including, but not limited to coverage error, and measurement error.

Provincial data is available upon request.



