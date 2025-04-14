Johnson & Johnson’s Oral IL-23, Icotrokinra, Poised to Redefine the Psoriasis Treatment Landscape Following Positive Phase 3 Data, According to Spherix Global Insights

EXTON, PA, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson & Johnson’s recent announcement of positive Phase 3 data for its oral IL-23 receptor antagonist, icotrokinra (JNJ-2113), has sparked notable enthusiasm across the dermatology community. According to the company’s recent release, the once-daily oral therapy met all primary and secondary endpoints across both the FRONTIER 1 and FRONTIER 2 studies in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, achieving 65% PASI 90 response and 74% IGA 0/1 at Week 24 with its higher dose regimen. These efficacy outcomes and a favorable safety profile suggest that icotrokinra may become the first oral IL-23 pathway inhibitor to reshape the current psoriasis treatment algorithm.

Data from Spherix Global Insights’ RealTime Dynamix™: Plaque Psoriasis (US) Q1 2025 report confirms heightened interest in icotrokinra among dermatologists (n=103), with many already envisioning its role as a first-line systemic treatment. While unaided awareness of the Phase 3 results was modest, prompted exposure to the data led to a significant uptick in prescriber enthusiasm. In fact, dermatologists rated icotrokinra as the top pipeline agent by a considerable margin, and they would like to see it approved, with interest and likelihood to prescribe scores surpassing all other late-stage psoriasis assets.

Notably, over half of dermatologists reported that icotrokinra would be used as a first-line advanced systemic treatment. At the same time, most agree that its availability would expand the pool of psoriasis patients on advanced treatments—a strong indicator that icotrokinra may help bridge the gap between topical and biologic therapies.

Importantly, a sizable portion of patients currently treated with oral small molecules (i.e., Otezla or Sotyktu) who are not considered well-managed may be switched to icotrokinra upon availability, underscoring its potential to disrupt the existing oral systemic market. Dermatologists cited its oral convenience, high response rates, and mechanistic familiarity with successful IL-23 biologics like Skyrizi and Tremfya as primary drivers of interest.

Data from Spherix’s Special Topix™: The Oral Opportunity in Plaque Psoriasis, 2024 study indicate that the availability of efficacious and safe oral agents is the top unmet need for treating psoriasis. Moreover, most dermatologists believe that oral treatment can be just as efficacious as injectable treatment.

Despite the positive momentum, some prescribers remain cautiously optimistic, pointing to the need for real-world data and long-term safety monitoring before making widespread practice changes. However, with robust Phase 3 results and clear differentiation from existing oral therapies, icotrokinra is poised to be a game-changer in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

As J&J advances icotrokinra toward regulatory submission, ongoing dermatologist perception tracking will be critical in determining its commercial potential and ultimate impact on the psoriasis landscape. Spherix continues to monitor the PsO market with these insights and more available via its quarterly RealTime Dynamix™ service, and will continuously evaluate the oral opportunities in psoriasis via the Special Topix™ service.

RealTime Dynamix™ is an independent service providing strategic guidance through quarterly or semiannual reports, which include market trending and a fresh infusion of event-driven and variable content with each wave. The reports provide an unbiased view of the competitive landscape within rapidly evolving specialty markets, fueled by robust HCP primary research and our in-house team of experts.

Special Topix™ is an independent service that includes access to a report or series of reports based on current events or topics of interest in specialty markets covered by Spherix.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix is a leading independent market intelligence and advisory firm that delivers commercial value to the global life sciences industry, across the brand lifecycle.

The seasoned team of Spherix experts provides an unbiased and holistic view of the landscape within rapidly evolving specialty markets, including dermatology, gastroenterology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, ophthalmology, and hematology. Spherix clients stay ahead of the curve with the perspective of the extensive Spherix Physician Community.

As a trusted advisor and industry thought leader, Spherix’s unparalleled market insights and advisory services empower clients to make better decisions and unlock opportunities for growth.

To learn more about Spherix Global Insights, visit spherixglobalinsights.com or connect through LinkedIn.

For more details on Spherix’s primary market research reports and interactive dashboard offerings, visit or register here: https://clientportal.spherixglobalinsights.com

NOTICE: All company, brand or product names in this press release are trademarks of their respective holders. The findings and opinions expressed within are based on Spherix Global Insight’s analysis and do not imply a relationship with or endorsement of the companies or brands mentioned in this press release.