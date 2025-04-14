The Victory Bank Announces Opening of New Branch in Horsham, Offering Personalized Service and Local Banking Solutions

HORSHAM, Pa., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Victory Bank, a bank that puts customers first with its focus on personalized service and unwavering commitment, is pleased to announce the opening of its new branch located at 100 Gibraltar Road, Horsham, PA. The new branch is now open and ready to serve the community, offering a full range of banking services tailored to the needs of local residents and businesses.

“We’re thrilled to open our new branch in Horsham and expand our services to even more people and businesses in the community,” said Joseph Major, CEO and Bank Leader of The Victory Bank. “At The Victory Bank, we believe banking should be simple and personal. That’s why we’re proud to offer real solutions and real people – no voicemail, no automated systems, just friendly, knowledgeable representatives ready to help.”

The new Horsham branch will provide a wide range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, home equity loans, and tailored commercial loans to support local entrepreneurs and established businesses. Whether you're opening your first account, seeking a loan, or in need of tailored financial advice, The Victory Bank is committed to offering expert advice and exceptional support for peace of mind banking with every step of your financial journey.

To celebrate this exciting milestone, The Victory Bank will host a week-long Grand Opening event from June 2 through June 6, 2025, at the new Horsham branch. The celebration will feature a variety of activities, including a Financial Literacy course, a Business Seminar, and a special children’s day. Visitors can take advantage of exclusive promotions on new accounts, exciting giveaways, and the opportunity to enter a sweepstakes for an exciting Grand Prize. Guests will also have the chance to meet our dedicated team, experience our personalized approach to banking, and explore the services designed to support their financial goals. Full event details will be available on their website in the coming weeks.

“We’re excited to be a part of the Horsham community and look forward to building lasting relationships with our customers,” said Elizabeth Knott, Branch Manager. “Whether you’re an individual or a business, we’re here to listen, and provide real solutions.”

For more information about The Victory Bank visit VictoryBank.com or call 610-948-9000.

About The Victory Bank

Founded in 2008, The Victory Bank is a Pennsylvania state-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Limerick Township, Montgomery County. It offers a full range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, home equity lines of credit, and personal loans. In addition to traditional banking, the Bank specializes in high-quality business lending, serving small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. With four offices across Montgomery and Berks Counties, it is dedicated to meeting the financial needs of the local community. For more information, visit its website at VictoryBank.com. FDIC-Insured.

Contact:

Joseph W. Major,

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer