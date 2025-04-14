NGS and Prenatal Diagnostics Reshape Reproductive Genetics: Market Forecast 2025-2035

Dublin, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Genetic Screening Testing for Reproductive Health Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Test Type, Application, Technology, End User, and Country-Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for genetic screening testing in reproductive health is expanding rapidly, driven by advances in technology, increased awareness of genetic conditions, and growing demand for personalized healthcare solutions.



The genetic screening testing for reproductive health market includes a variety of tests, such as carrier screening, non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT), and prenatal diagnostic tests. Carrier screening tests for conditions like cystic fibrosis, sickle cell anemia, and Tay-Sachs disease, while NIPT screens for chromosomal abnormalities such as Down syndrome and other genetic disorders. The market also involves diagnostic tests like amniocentesis and chorionic villus sampling (CVS), which are performed when a risk is identified during screening.

Several factors contribute to the growth of the genetic screening testing for reproductive health market. Technological innovations, such as next-generation sequencing (NGS), have made these tests more accessible, accurate, and affordable. Additionally, an increasing focus on maternal health, coupled with government initiatives and growing public awareness, has led to wider adoption of genetic screening practices.



The market is characterized by a wide range of stakeholders, including hospitals, diagnostic labs, genetic counselling services, and biotech companies. The increasing awareness of genetic disorders and their potential impact on reproductive health is driving demand, particularly in regions with higher rates of genetic conditions.



Key players in the market are Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Myriad Genetics, Natera, Inc., LabCorp, BGI Group, Fulgent Genetics, GenebyGene and Sonic Healthcare.

Regional Analysis

North America is one of the largest and most advanced markets for genetic screening testing for reproductive health, with the United States and Canada leading the way. The region benefits from advanced healthcare systems, high disposable incomes, and a growing preference for personalized medicine. In the U.S., genetic screening for reproductive health, such as carrier screening, non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT), and preconception counseling, is widely utilized by individuals seeking to identify risks for inherited genetic disorders. The availability of a broad range of genetic tests, including direct-to-consumer options, has made these services more accessible. Additionally, healthcare providers and insurers are increasingly incorporating genetic screenings into routine reproductive health care, making it a critical part of prenatal care and family planning.

Europe represents a robust and rapidly expanding market for genetic screening in reproductive health, driven by widespread healthcare access, strong regulatory frameworks, and government initiatives promoting preventative healthcare. Countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and France are leaders in adopting genetic testing for reproductive purposes. In these nations, genetic screening is often integrated into prenatal care, with NIPT and carrier screening becoming standard practices. Public health systems in Europe are increasingly funding genetic tests, which helps ensure accessibility for broader segments of the population. Despite some regional differences in the adoption of genetic screening, Europe's well-established healthcare systems are supporting the growth of the market.

The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing rapid growth in the genetic screening testing for reproductive health market. Countries like Japan, South Korea, China, and India are experiencing growing demand for genetic testing due to improvements in healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness of genetic disorders, and increasing disposable income. Japan and South Korea are at the forefront, with advanced healthcare systems that regularly incorporate genetic screenings into reproductive health practices. In China and India, while there are challenges related to affordability and access, the growing middle class and increasing healthcare investments are pushing the demand for genetic screening services. Prenatal genetic testing, such as NIPT, is gaining momentum in APAC, and as public and private sectors work to expand testing options, this market is expected to see accelerated growth in the coming years.

The Middle East and Africa region presents an emerging market for genetic screening in reproductive health. Countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa are seeing increasing adoption of genetic testing due to rising healthcare investments and a focus on improving maternal and child health. In these nations, there is a growing emphasis on preventive healthcare, which has led to increased interest in genetic screening for reproductive health. However, the MEA region also faces challenges such as limited awareness, economic constraints, and varying access to healthcare services. Despite these hurdles, the demand for genetic screening services in reproductive health is increasing, particularly in wealthier areas like the UAE and Saudi Arabia, where advancements in healthcare infrastructure are contributing to broader access to these services.

As awareness increases, healthcare access improves, and new technologies emerge, the global genetic screening testing for reproductive health market is expected to continue expanding, with significant regional variations driving unique growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Genetic Screening Testing for Reproductive Health Market Overview

1.1 Market Outlook

1.2 Industry Outlook

1.3 Market Dynamics



2. Global Genetic Screening Testing for Reproductive Health Market Analysis in Size (US$) by Test Type

2.1 Carrier Screening Test

2.1.1 Expanded Carrier Screening

2.1.2 Targeted Carrier Screening

2.2 Non-Invasive Prenatal Test

2.3 Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT)

2.3.1 Preimplantation Genetic Testing for Aneuploidy (PGT-A)

2.3.2 Preimplantation Genetic Testing for Monogenic Disorder (PGT-M)

2.3.3 Preimplantation Genetic Testing for Structural Rearrangement (PGT-SR)

2.4 Infertility Testing



3. Global Genetic Screening Testing for Reproductive Health Market Analysis in Size (US$) by Technology

3.1 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

3.2 Microarray

3.3 FISH

3.4 PCR

3.5 Others



4. Global Genetic Screening Testing for Reproductive Health Market Analysis in Size (US$) by Genetic Disorders

4.1 Chromosomal Abnormalities

4.2 Autosomal Recessive Genetic Disorders

4.3 X-linked Genetic Disorders

4.4 Others



5. Global Genetic Screening Testing for Reproductive Health Market Analysis in Size (US$) by End User

5.1 Hospitals

5.2 Clinics

5.3 Direct to Consumer (DTC)

5.4 Others



6. Global Genetic Screening Testing for Reproductive Health Market Analysis in Size (US$) by Geography



7. Global Genetic Screening Testing for Reproductive Health Market - Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles

7.1 Competitive Benchmarking

7.2 Competitive Landscape

7.2.1 Key Strategies and Developments by Company

7.2.1.1 Funding Activities

7.2.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

7.2.1.3 Regulatory Approvals

7.2.1.4 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Business Expansions

7.2.2 Key Developments Analysis

7.3 Company Profiles

Natera, Inc

Sonic Healthcare

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Revvity

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

NxGen MDx

BGI Group

CENTOGENE N.V.

Fulgent Genetics.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Progenesis

CooperSurgical

Illumina

Igenomix

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

