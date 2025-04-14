



trivago N.V.'s First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Scheduled for April 29, 2025; Webcast Scheduled for April 30, 2025





DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY – April 14, 2025 - trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter for the period ended March 31, 2025 on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 after market close. On Wednesday, April 30, 2025, trivago N.V.'s management will conduct a webcast beginning at 2:15 PM CEST / 8:15 AM EDT. These items will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://ir.trivago.com/. A replay of the call is expected to be available for at least three months.





About trivago N.V.

