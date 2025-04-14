Botulinum Toxin Market Forecast 2025-2030: Competitive Positioning, Strategies and Market Share Analysis

Dublin, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Botulinum Toxin Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Botulinum Toxins Market, valued at US$12.181 billion in 2030 from US$8.590 billion in 2025, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.23% through 2030.



The major growth drivers for the botulinum toxin market are the aging population, increasing numbers of minimally invasive surgeries, upsurge in facial aesthetics procedures, the rising alternative of non-surgical procedures, and advancement in innovation. This includes increasing the duration of action for Botulinum Toxin Type A, which has been an important innovation. Besides, increased healthcare spending in emerging markets is a major driving factor.



Market Trends:

Technological advancements and new product development : Innovations in technology and promising research outcomes have motivated manufacturers to create new products for quicker adoption. For example, in September 2024, AEON Biopharma, Inc. developed a botulinum toxin complex under the 351(k) biosimilar pathway. The company received formal minutes from a Biosimilar Initial Advisory (BIA) meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection, a biosimilar to BOTOX (onabotulinumtoxinA).

: Innovations in technology and promising research outcomes have motivated manufacturers to create new products for quicker adoption. For example, in September 2024, AEON Biopharma, Inc. developed a botulinum toxin complex under the 351(k) biosimilar pathway. The company received formal minutes from a Biosimilar Initial Advisory (BIA) meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection, a biosimilar to BOTOX (onabotulinumtoxinA). Rising demand for minimally invasive treatments : Botulinum toxins are increasingly used in minimally invasive procedures, a trend fueled by technological progress. Neuromodulator injections like Botox and dermal fillers have become integral to aesthetic maintenance, offering immediate results with minimal downtime. In 2023, the U.S. recorded 4,715,716 procedures using botulinum toxin type A (including Botox, Dysport, and Xeomin), marking a 6% increase from the previous year, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

: Botulinum toxins are increasingly used in minimally invasive procedures, a trend fueled by technological progress. Neuromodulator injections like Botox and dermal fillers have become integral to aesthetic maintenance, offering immediate results with minimal downtime. In 2023, the U.S. recorded 4,715,716 procedures using botulinum toxin type A (including Botox, Dysport, and Xeomin), marking a 6% increase from the previous year, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. Growing market in emerging economies : Countries like China are witnessing significant demand for botulinum toxins, driven by rising disposable incomes and heightened awareness of personal appearance. This has expanded the market, as more individuals are willing to invest in cosmetic treatments.

: Countries like China are witnessing significant demand for botulinum toxins, driven by rising disposable incomes and heightened awareness of personal appearance. This has expanded the market, as more individuals are willing to invest in cosmetic treatments. North America's leading role: North America remains a major consumer of botulinum toxins, with neuromodulator injections widely used to reduce wrinkles and fine lines. Soft tissue fillers are also increasingly popular for restoring volume and hydration to the skin. In 2023, cosmetic minimally invasive procedures using neuromodulator injections (Botox, Dysport, Xeomin, Jeuveau, Daxxify) reached 9,480,949, a 9% increase from the previous year. This growing demand is expected to further drive market expansion.

Some of the major players covered in this report include Ipsen Group, Allergen, Inc., Metabiologics, Merz Pharma, Galderma, AbbVie Inc., Medytox, Lanzhou Institute of Biological Products Co., Ltd., HUGEL, Inc., Evolus, Inc., Revance Therapeutics, Inc., and Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., among others:



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $8.59 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global





