Pet Dental Health Market Forecast Report 2025-2030, with Petdentist, Virbac, Animal Dental Clinic, iM3, The Happy Jack Co., Pet Kare Clinic, Felican Pet Hospital, Ruddington Vets, Pets'n'Vets and more

Dublin, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Dental Health Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Pet Dental Health Market, valued at US$2.88 billion in 2025, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.07%, reaching a market size of US$3.87 billion by 2030.



The increasing trend towards pet adoption and rising disposable income are driving the market of pet dental health. The growing awareness of maintaining pet health and hygiene is promoting the demand for pet dental health products and services. Additionally, a growing shift in people's perception of pets as family members is increasing the spending of pet owners on dental health care products. Further, growth in new products and emerging market players are driving the pet dental health market.



Market Trends:

Rising global pet ownership : The market is being driven by the increasing number of pet owners worldwide, particularly those with dogs and cats, who are seeking better dental care for their pets. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, the U.S. dog population grew from 52.9 million in 1996 to 89.7 million in 2024, while the cat population increased from 31.3 million to 59.8 million during the same period. This trend is also evident in emerging economies like Brazil, which had 54.2 million dogs and 23.9 million cats in 2023, highlighting the growing demand for pet dental health products and services.

: The market is being driven by the increasing number of pet owners worldwide, particularly those with dogs and cats, who are seeking better dental care for their pets. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, the U.S. dog population grew from 52.9 million in 1996 to 89.7 million in 2024, while the cat population increased from 31.3 million to 59.8 million during the same period. This trend is also evident in emerging economies like Brazil, which had 54.2 million dogs and 23.9 million cats in 2023, highlighting the growing demand for pet dental health products and services. Growing focus on pet health and hygiene : Increased awareness of the importance of maintaining pet health and hygiene is fueling demand for pet dental care products and services.

: Increased awareness of the importance of maintaining pet health and hygiene is fueling demand for pet dental care products and services. Dominance of the dog segment : The dog segment is a major driver of the market, fueled by the rising number of dog owners and the growing trend of humanizing pets. Dogs are increasingly viewed as family members, leading to greater emphasis on their preventive care, including dental hygiene.

: The dog segment is a major driver of the market, fueled by the rising number of dog owners and the growing trend of humanizing pets. Dogs are increasingly viewed as family members, leading to greater emphasis on their preventive care, including dental hygiene. Asia-Pacific's rapid growth : The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth in the pet dental health market, driven by rising disposable incomes and increasing adoption of cats and dogs as pets. In countries like India, pet ownership is growing significantly. For example, the dog population in India increased from 11.672 million in 2006 to 33 million in 2023, with a 26% annual growth rate, as reported by Connect Journal and India Today.

: The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth in the pet dental health market, driven by rising disposable incomes and increasing adoption of cats and dogs as pets. In countries like India, pet ownership is growing significantly. For example, the dog population in India increased from 11.672 million in 2006 to 33 million in 2023, with a 26% annual growth rate, as reported by Connect Journal and India Today. North America's market leadership: North America continues to hold a significant share of the pet dental health market due to high disposable incomes, greater awareness of pet dental care, and the availability of related products and services. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), the U.S. dog population reached 89.7 million in 2024, while the cat population grew to 73.8 million. The number of households owning cats increased from 37.0 million in 2022 to 42.1 million in 2024, and dog-owning households rose from 53.4 million in 2023 to 59.8 million in 2024. Additionally, pet-related expenditures in the U.S. have seen substantial growth in recent years.

Some of the major players covered in this report include Virbac Corporation, iM3, Pet Dental Services, and others.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.88 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global





