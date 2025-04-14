Tumor Profiling Trends 2025-2030: Sequencing, Omics and Personalized Therapy Fuel Market Surge

Dublin, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tumor Profiling Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technique (Genomics, Proteomics), By Technology, By Application (Personalized Cancer Medicine), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global tumor profiling market size is expected to reach USD 21.7 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2025 to 2030. Rising research in the application of omics sciences in cancer detection is anticipated to influence market growth.



Technological advances in biotechnology have allowed for deeper insights into metabolism and gene expression. These have accelerated the application of advanced techniques such as metabolomics and epigenetics in cancer screening and detection. Thus, demand for cancer tumor/profiling (CTP) techniques is anticipated to witness lucrative growth with the expansion of downstream applications.



Cancer tumor profiling is a potential procedure through which cancer can be detected and studied further to identify the stage, metabolism, and changes in morphology of the tumor. This aids in routine diagnostics as well as therapeutic decision-making. Tumor profiling has significant importance in developing therapies aimed at a specific individual, based on the severity of ailment and genomic build up of the individual.



Enhanced detection and sequencing techniques such as NGS and in-situ hybridization can help speed up the cancer tumor profiling process and are estimated to gain much traction over the coming years. Their high adoption is attributive to accelerated speed in gaining results with minimum resources and greater accuracy.



Tumor Profiling Market Report Highlights

Personalized cancer medicine is expected to be the most lucrative application segment for CTP adoption.

Owing to difference in usage of and interdependency of functional information from genomic, epigenomic, and metabolomic analysis of cancer cells, it can be expected that these technology segments will grow in tandem with each other and exhibit lucrative growth over the forecast years

Asia Pacific is projected to witness substantial growth over the next decade owing to various developments across major economies, with increased focus of dominant players in emerging economies as well

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $12.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $21.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Tumor Profiling Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3. Business Environment Analysis

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis



Chapter 4. Tumor Profiling Market: Technique Business Analysis

4.1. Technique Market Share, 2024 & 2030

4.2. Technique Segment Dashboard

4.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Technique, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Genomics

4.5. Proteomics

4.6. Metabolomics

4.7. Epigenetics



Chapter 5. Tumor Profiling Market: Technology Business Analysis

5.1. Technology Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.2. Technology Segment Dashboard

5.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Technology, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Sequencing Techniques

5.5. In Situ Hybridization

5.6. Immunohistochemistry

5.7. qPCR

5.8. Microarray



Chapter 6. Tumor Profiling Market: Application Business Analysis

6.1. Application Market Share, 2024 & 2030

6.2. Application Segment Dashboard

6.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Application, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Personalized Cancer Medicine

6.5. Oncological Diagnostics

6.6. Research



Chapter 7. Tumor Profiling Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

7.2. Regional Market Dashboard

7.3. Market Size & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Participant Overview

8.2. Company Market Position Analysis

8.3. Company Categorization

8.4. Strategy Mapping

8.5. Company Profiles/Listing

Illumina Inc.

QIAGEN

Exact Sciences Corporation

NeoGenomics Laboratories

Oxford Gene Technology IP Limited

Bruker Spatial Biology, Inc.

GenomeDX

Guardant Health

Foundation Medicine, Inc.

