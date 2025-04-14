Eco-Friendly Elastomers, TPEs Fuel Green Building Demand in Global Construction Sector

Dublin, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Elastomers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Styrene Block Copolymers, Thermoplastic Polyurethane, Styrene Butadiene, Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer, Natural Rubber), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global construction elastomers market is anticipated to reach USD 7.91 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2025 to 2030.

The market is primarily driven by rapid urbanization and infrastructure development across emerging economies. As cities expand and modernize in regions such as Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa, the demand for elastomers in construction applications has surged significantly. These materials are increasingly utilized in sealing systems, roofing membranes, vibration isolators, and expansion joints, where their flexibility, durability, and weather resistance properties prove invaluable.



Sustainability trends are reshaping the market landscape, with a growing preference for eco-friendly elastomers that offer reduced environmental impact. Manufacturers are developing bio-based elastomers derived from renewable resources and designing products with improved recyclability to meet stringent environmental regulations. A notable example is the increasing adoption of thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs), which can be reprocessed multiple times while maintaining performance characteristics, reducing construction waste, and supporting circular economy initiatives.



Technological advancements in elastomer formulations are enhancing performance properties to address specific construction challenges. Modern construction elastomers offer improved UV resistance, temperature stability, chemical resistance, and longer service life compared to traditional materials. This evolution is particularly evident in high-performance silicone elastomers used in structural glazing systems for skyscrapers and specialty EPDM compounds engineered for extreme weather conditions in infrastructure projects such as bridges and dams.



Another significant market driver is the growing emphasis on energy-efficient buildings, with elastomers playing a crucial role in improving thermal insulation and airtightness in building envelopes. Window and door seals, insulation materials, and weather-stripping applications incorporating advanced elastomers contribute significantly to reducing energy consumption in both residential and commercial buildings. This trend is reinforced by stringent building codes and energy efficiency standards being implemented globally, creating sustained demand for high-performance construction elastomers that can maintain their properties over decades of service.



Based on product type, the ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) segment accounted for the largest share of over 23% of the market in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Based on applications, the residential application segment dominated the construction elastomers market in 2024, by accounting for the largest revenue share of over 42%. It is projected to lead the market, with an anticipated CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region dominated the market space by registering a revenue market share of over 49.0% in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

In November 2023, HEXPOL, a major global polymers group, acquired 100% of the shares in Star Thermoplastic Alloys and Rubbers, Inc., a U.S. based thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) compounder. This acquisition marks HEXPOL's entry into the American TPE market through a well-established company with a strong product portfolio.

