Dietary Supplements Market Size Worth USD 402.20 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Terms of Revenue, the dietary supplements market holds strong growth prospects for the upcoming future. In 2024, the market was valued at $189.23 billion, and projections for 2034 were at $402.20 billion. Overall, this marks a well-balanced 7.87% 10-year CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

The availability of multivitamins, minerals, and other essential compounds, along with the crucial roles they play for women during pregnancy and individuals with various health conditions, promotes their safe usage, driving the expansion of the dietary supplements market.

Dietary Supplements Market Key Finding

Asia Pacific dominated the global market by holding 37.86% of the market share in 2024.

North America is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 8.21% from 2025 to 2034.

The vitamin segment has held a major revenue share of 31.80% in 2024.

The botanical ingredient segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.95% during the forecast period.

The proteins and amino acids segment is expanding at a CAGR of 8.36% between 2025 and 2034.

and segment is expanding at a CAGR of 8.36% between 2025 and 2034. The tablets segment contributed the highest revenue share of 32.63% of market share in 2024.

The liquid form segment is growing at a solid CAGR of 9.40% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.

The immunity segment is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 6.87%.

The OTC type segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 77.28% in 2024.

The prescribed dietary supplements segment is registering a significant CAGR of 9.47% during the forecast period.

The adult segment held the largest revenue share of 45.96% in 2024.

The offline segment generated the biggest revenue share of 68.90% in 2024.

The additional supplements segment captured a major revenue share of 52.61% in 2024.





Dietary Supplements Market Regionals and Segments Revenue Analysis:

North America dietary supplements market size was calculated at USD 53.87 billion in 2024 and is expected to hit around USD 118.15 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 8.21% from 2025 to 2034.

Europe dietary supplements industry size surpassed USD 34.23 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 64.10 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 6.52% from 2025 to 2034.

Asia Pacific dietary supplements market size reached USD 74.64 billion in 2024 and is projected to cross around USD 176.12 billion by 2034, representing a CAGR of 9.44% from 2025 to 2034.

MEA dietary supplements market size was evaluated at USD 8.38 billion in 2024 and is expected to be worth around USD 11.32 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 2.72% from 2025 to 2034.

Dietary Supplements Market Revenue (USD Billion), By Ingredient 2022 to 2024



Ingradient 2022 2023 2024 Vitamins 52.6 56.2 60.2 Minerals 23.9 25.7 27.7 Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates 17.6 18.6 19.7 Omega Fatty Acids 20.3 21.9 23.7 Botanicals 16.3 17.7 19.2 Proteins & Amino Acids 18.7 20.2 21.8 Others 14.7 15.8 16.9



Dietary Supplements Market Revenue (USD Billion), By Form 2022 to 2024



Form 2022 2023 2024 Capsules 35.4 37.7 40.3 Tablets 53.2 57.3 61.7 Gummies 17.8 19.5 21.3 Soft gels 21.3 22.9 24.8 Liquids 5.7 6.2 6.7 Powders 19.8 21.1 22.4 Others 11.1 11.5 12.0



Dietary Supplements Production Capabilities of the Market Players

Sr. No. Name of the Company Name of the Product Application of the Product 1. Naturacare Vital Extend Energy Boost Tablet Bacti Serenity Stress Management Electrolytes Electrolyte Balance Ovo Immune Immunity Enhancement 2. OptiBiotix Health plc SlimBiome® Obesity, high cholesterol, diabetes, and skincare Management



Dietary Supplements Market Overview

Dietary supplements include vitamins, minerals, herbs, botanicals, amino acids, and other dietary health constituents that are essential for individuals to boost their immunity and maintain overall health. Among these, immune health supplements have gained significant attention, especially for their role in supporting the body’s natural defenses.

In the United States, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA), and the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act) contribute to creating a robust regulatory framework for dietary supplements. Consumers are also becoming increasingly aware of the importance of seeking proper advice from doctors, pharmacists, and healthcare professionals before purchasing or using these products, ensuring safe and informed decisions.

The FD&C Act is solely responsible for ensuring the absence of any adulterated, misbranded, or violated product in the manufactured and distributed dietary supplements. In October 2024, Nutrabay announced the launch of Shilajit by venturing into the Ayurvedic supplements market. In February 2025, SFI Health™ EMEA announced the launch of Equazen® products for meeting cognitive needs that will be available in Portugal in a short time.

Major Key Trends in the Dietary Supplements Market

Prioritizing Sports Nutrition: The rising demand for vitamins, minerals, and supplements among sports players is significantly driving the market. Athletes are increasingly prioritizing these products to enhance physical performance, support faster recovery, and maintain overall health. Enhanced athletic output is often achieved through the use of targeted supplements, proper hydration, and essential micronutrients. Notably, bone and joint health supplements are playing a crucial role in helping athletes maintain mobility and support long-term musculoskeletal strength. Additionally, the growing adoption of hydration and electrolyte supplements, as well as intra- and post-workout products, is further boosting industry growth.



The rising demand for vitamins, minerals, and supplements among sports players is significantly driving the market. Athletes are increasingly prioritizing these products to enhance physical performance, support faster recovery, and maintain overall health. Enhanced athletic output is often achieved through the use of targeted supplements, proper hydration, and essential micronutrients. Notably, bone and joint health supplements are playing a crucial role in helping athletes maintain mobility and support long-term musculoskeletal strength. Additionally, the growing adoption of hydration and electrolyte supplements, as well as intra- and post-workout products, is further boosting industry growth.

Expansion of Food and Beverage Industry: These industries are producing functional beverages and creating opportunities for innovations. People are getting health benefits from the ingredients present in these products. Several drinks aid in improving digestion, supporting mood and sleep, and boosting energy among health-conscious consumers.



These industries are producing and creating opportunities for innovations. People are getting health benefits from the ingredients present in these products. Several drinks aid in improving digestion, supporting mood and sleep, and boosting energy among health-conscious consumers. Social Media Platforms: The increased focus on plant-based protein supplements and natural products, high-protein diets, hydration, gut health, etc. helps to promote their health benefits through social media platforms. The trending topics for research and promoting innovations are postbiotics, Mane mushroom supplements, plant-based proteins, etc. They aid in cognitive function, immune support, stress relief, and overall well-being.



Limitations & Challenges in the Dietary Supplements Market

Safety Concerns: It is crucial to ensure the high-quality and safety of products. It is also essential to ensure reasonable and appropriate access to those products in the marketplace. Manufacturers are restricted from marketing dietary supplement products that are unsafe and contain unsafe ingredients.



It is crucial to ensure the high-quality and safety of products. It is also essential to ensure reasonable and appropriate access to those products in the marketplace. Manufacturers are restricted from marketing dietary supplement products that are unsafe and contain unsafe ingredients. Efficacy Concerns: Regulatory scientists make efforts to protect consumers from harm and empower them with informed choices about the products. A coordinated working between regulators and scientists is important to maintain appropriate regulatory oversight.



Regulatory scientists make efforts to protect consumers from harm and empower them with informed choices about the products. A coordinated working between regulators and scientists is important to maintain appropriate regulatory oversight. Quality Issues: With the increasing supply of ingredients and supplements in the market, the availability of analytical methods, reference materials, and trained personnel to analyze them becomes challenging. The concerns about the ingredient misidentification, quality assurance, and quality control must be resolved for industries and the public.



Dietary Supplements Market Scope

Report Highlights Details CAGR 2025 to 2034 7.87% Market Size in 2025 USD 203.42 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 402.20 Billion Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Dominated Region in 2024 Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Region in 2024 North America Segments Covered Ingredient, Form, Application, End User, Type, Distribution Channel, Function, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA) Country Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, China, Singapore, Japan, India, South Korea, Thailand, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait Companies Profiled Bayer, NBTY Inc, Bionova Lifesciences, Nu Skin Enterprises, Carlyle Group, Pfizer, ArkopharmaLaboratoiresPharmaceutiques, Glanbia, Herbalife International, Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline, Nature’s Sunshine Forms, Amway, and Archer Daniels Midland among others.



Is the Surge in Cardiovascular Diseases Driving Demand for Dietary Supplements?

The growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) is becoming a major health concern globally, which in turn is driving demand for dietary supplements aimed at heart health. With lifestyle changes, poor diet, lack of physical activity, and rising stress levels, more individuals are turning to preventive health measures, including the use of cardiovascular health supplements.

“The global cardiovascular health supplements market size is calculated at USD 12.96 billion in 2025 and is forecasted to reach around USD 25.83 billion by 2034, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.93% from 2025 to 2034.”

These supplements, which often include omega-3 fatty acids, CoQ10, fiber, and antioxidants, are gaining traction as supportive tools for maintaining heart function, managing cholesterol, and improving overall cardiovascular well-being. The increasing awareness around heart health is encouraging consumers to adopt dietary supplements as a proactive strategy to reduce the risk of heart-related complications.

Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death globally , accounting for an estimated 17.9 million deaths each year , according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

, accounting for , according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Approximately 1 in every 4 deaths in the United States is caused by heart disease, as reported by the CDC.

is caused by heart disease, as reported by the CDC. High blood pressure, a major risk factor for CVD, affects nearly 1.28 billion adults aged 30–79 worldwide .

. Nearly 50% of adults aged 45 and older in the U.S. take at least one dietary supplement to support heart health, with a growing interest in natural alternatives.

Development of Dietary Supplements Platforms: Market’s Largest Potential

These health supplements not only prevent nutrient deficiencies but also support optimal health. The Office of Dietary Supplements (ODS), created by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), collaborates with the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) to support various resources.

Research advancements in micronutrients, diet-microbiota connections to health, and foster the market’s growth. Moreover, research focuses on achieving botanical bioactives to promote human health. The efforts are being made to apply nutrigenomics and precision nutrition to dietary supplementation. The various industries and clinical practices are also contributing to research in dietary supplements.

According to the 2024 consumer survey conducted by Ipsos and the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN), three-quarters of Americans continue to use dietary supplements. In 2024, about 75% of the usage rate of these products is intended for health and wellness. The survey also stated that the stability in the usage of these products reflects the consumer choices in the FDA-regulated industry.



Dietary Supplements Market Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific Influenced the Market in 2024

The Asia Pacific dietary supplements market size has been calculated at USD 78.17 billion in 2025 and is projected to surpass USD 176.12 billion by 2034, growing at a solid CAGR of 9.44% from 2025 to 2034.

Asia Pacific dominated the dietary supplements market in 2024. The Food Fortification Initiative aims to reach 1.4 billion people with fortified wheat flour and rice over the next 5 years. The FFI Initiative and the Solomon Islands Government addressed the micronutrient deficiencies in different countries and decided to provide compliance workshops and technical guidance for importers. In Asia, food fortification are acceptable and can be enriched with several iron compounds. In the Pacific, Australia and Fiji reported improvements in nutrient status due to the acceptance of wheat flour fortification.

Key Factors for Dietary Supplements’ Industry Growth In Asian Countries:

The rising prevalence of mental, neurological, self-harm, and substance use disorders raises the need for appropriate dietary supplements.

The improved life expectancy of infants and adults due to the intake of several health supplements boosts the adoption of these products among the global population.

The significant efforts enabled the early diagnosis of cancer and promoted its prevention.



North America to Progress Notably Due to Rapid Adoption of OTC

North America is expected to witness the fastest rate of growth in the dietary supplements market during the predicted timeframe. The Dietary Supplements Access Act of 2023 is designed to empower American consumers with enhanced flexibility to determine the right ways to use their pre-tax dollars to stay healthy. According to research estimates, about 60 million consumers use Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs) and Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) to save money on eligible health expenses. There is a great adoption of OTC medicines and feminine hygiene products among American consumers.

The other authorities, including the Consumer Healthcare Products Association (CHPA), the American Herbal Products Association (AHPA), the Natural Products Association (NPA), the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN), and the United Natural Products Alliance (UNPA), support the Dietary Supplements Access Act.

Supportive Initiatives for Nutrition in the Northern American Countries:

United States: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) focuses on providing information and labelling, and promoting a healthier food supply. The U.S. FDA also makes efforts in communication, education, and engagement for consumers. It empowers consumers with the right ways of using nutrition labelling information. It allows timely and informative communication to stakeholders. According to Precedence Research, The U.S. dietary supplements market size is worth USD 78.20 billion in 2025 and is expected to hit around USD 162.40 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.47% from 2024 to 2033.



The focuses on providing information and labelling, and promoting a healthier food supply. The U.S. FDA also makes efforts in communication, education, and engagement for consumers. It empowers consumers with the right ways of using nutrition labelling information. It allows timely and informative communication to stakeholders. According to Precedence Research, The USD 78.20 billion in 2025 and is expected to hit around USD 162.40 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.47% from 2024 to 2033. Canada: In June 2024, the Government of Canada announced its investments in several initiatives that encourage healthy eating. The Minister of Health in Canada announced the investment of over $11 million through the Public Health Agency of Healthy Canadians and Communities Fund of Canada.



Dietary Supplements Market Segmental Analysis:

Ingredient Analysis

The vitamins segment held a significant share in the dietary supplements market in 2024. The major roles of vitamin A in vision, immune function, and skin health drive its importance for human health. Vitamin D helps in the absorption of calcium and phosphorus, which are essential for bone health. Vitamin E serves as a powerful antioxidant and protects cells from free radical damage. The significant role of vitamin K in blood clotting showcases its importance for humans. Vitamin C and vitamin B complex are crucial in energy production, nervous system health, and immune function.

The proteins & amino acids segment is expected to witness the fastest rate of growth in the dietary supplements market during the predicted timeframe. The functions of amino acids in growing and repairing body tissues, creating hormones and neurotransmitters, drive their expansive reach in the market. The amino acids are excellent energy sources, immune boosters, and muscle builders. The protein supplements deliver more balanced blood sugar levels, support bone health, help lower blood pressure, and help lower cholesterol. The proteins aid in building muscle mass and drive fewer cravings.

Form Analysis

The tablets segment dominated the dietary supplements market in 2024. The tablets are advantageous in terms of cost-effectiveness, stability, and convenience. They offer a wide range of manufacturing options by using several techniques such as wet granulation, dry granulation, and direct compression to produce tablets. The manufacturers are enabled to optimize the properties of tablets, such as hardness, drug release profile, and disintegration time, flexibly.

The liquids segment is observed to be the fastest-growing in the dietary supplements market during the forecast period. They help to lubricate the joints, form saliva and mucus, deliver oxygen throughout the body, and boost skin health. They support the brain, spinal cord, and other sensitive tissues. They help to regulate the body temperature. It is possible to maintain blood pressure and boost performance during exercise.

Application Analysis

The energy and weight management segment led the dietary supplements market in 2024. This strategy of weight loss helps to improve heart health, type 2 diabetes, and lowers stroke risk. The weight loss efforts also lower the risk of specific cancers and improve mobility. The energy and weight management contribute to boosting immunity and improving a sense of taste. This progress helps people to increase their self-esteem.

The anti-aging segment is seen to grow at the fastest rate in the dietary supplements market in the upcoming years. The marketing of various anti-aging products and supplements, such as microalgae supplements, hyaluronic acid, and antioxidant supplements, etc. drives the expansive reach of these anti-aging solutions. Moreover, the preference for nicotinamide mononucleotide and a shift towards natural anti-aging skincare boost their demand among the global population.

Type Analysis

The OTC (over the counter) segment dominated the dietary supplements market in 2024. The easy availability of OTC vitamin supplements and other products in grocery stores, drug stores, online, and offline platforms drives their rising demand among the population. They aid people in overall well-being, nourishment, and the treatment of specific illnesses. They provide vitamins and minerals, and can treat scurvy or rickets.

The prescribed segment is anticipated to grow significantly in the dietary supplements market over the forecast period. The prescribed dietary supplements help people get adequate amounts of essential nutrients due to a lack of nutritious food in regular diets. Calcium and vitamin D play major roles in keeping bones strong and reducing bone loss. Folic acid helps pregnant women reduce the risks of certain birth defects. Omega-3 fatty acids from fish oils help people who are dealing with heart disease.

Distribution Channel Analysis

The offline segment held a significant revenue share in the dietary supplements market in 2024. The offline channels provide a multi-sensory contact leading to a more product information acquisition, sensory stimulation, and enjoyment from sensory experience. The consumers are enabled to obtain a great deal of vivid and complex information in a short time through a direct product experience. The perceived value of consumers promotes consumer engagement, leading to better consumer-brand relationship outcomes.

The online segment is expected to witness the fastest rate of growth in the dietary supplements market during the predicted timeframe. The online channels deliver search convenience, customer-generated information richness, social connection, and direct product experience. Moreover, they offer sales staff assistance and servicescape aesthetics. The online channels provide a platform for customer review feedback and encourage customers to make online purchases.

Function Analysis

The additional supplements segment led the dietary supplements market in 2024. The presence of vitamin D in salmon, fortified foods, and probiotics in fermented foods drives their significance for human health. Moreover, the multivitamins, folic acid, fiber supplements, fish oil, calcium, and joint supplements are also adopted by most of the global population. The increased need for vitamin C, magnesium, melanin, vitamin B12, coenzymes, etc. drives their expansion to meet the global need for nutritional supplements.

The medicinal supplements segment is observed to be the fastest-growing in the dietary supplements market during the forecast period. The medicinal supplements help to maintain health and treat a health condition like osteoporosis through the intake of calcium and vitamin D. The intake of multivitamins and omega-3 fatty acids helps to get nutrients that may not be taken from food. They aid in treating symptoms of certain conditions related to sleep and other disorders.

End User Analysis

The adults segment dominated the dietary supplements market in 2024. The dietary supplements help adults live longer and keep healthy skin, eyes, and teeth. They assist adults by providing support to muscles and bones. They support women with healthy pregnancies and breastfeeding. They lower the risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and certain cancers.

The infants segment is seen to grow at the fastest rate in the dietary supplements market in the upcoming years. The babies get the benefits of vitamin A from dairy products, carrots, sweet potatoes, mangoes, green vegetables, etc. Vitamin C intake from fruits such as oranges, kiwi, strawberries, tomatoes, etc. helps babies to strengthen their immune system and improve iron absorption. The infants can get vitamin D from breakfast cereals, which keeps their bones and skin healthy.

Dietary Supplements Market Top Companies

Bayer

NBTY Inc

Nu Skin Enterprises

Carlyle Group

Arkopharma Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques

Glanbia

Herbalife International

Abbott Laboratories

GlaxoSmithKline

Nature’s Sunshine Forms

Amway

Archer Daniels Midland

Innovations & Strategies by Top Companies in Dietary Supplements Market:

Company Innovation & Support Strategies Pfizer Offers trusted multivitamin brands like Centrum; integrates scientific research with supplement development; expanding digital health tools. Herbalife International Focuses on performance nutrition, weight management, and personalized wellness; strong global community-driven support programs. Glanbia Specializes in sports nutrition and functional ingredients; drives innovation in plant-based and protein supplements. Abbott Laboratories Provides life-stage nutrition solutions with strong clinical validation; brands like Ensure and Pedialyte lead in medical nutrition.



Recent Breakthroughs in the Dietary Supplements Market

In November 2024 , David Beckham made a partnership with Prenetics, a health science company, to launch a premium dietary supplement brand named IM8 Health.





, made a partnership with Prenetics, a health science company, to launch a premium dietary supplement brand named IM8 Health. In October 2024, Rafael Nadal announced the launch of a food supplement brand known as NDL Pro-Health, which is inspired by his spirit of self-improvement.



The research report categorizes the Dietary Supplements Market into the following segments and subsegments:

By Ingredient

Vitamins

Minerals

Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

Omega Fatty Acids

Botanicals

Proteins & Amino Acids

Others



By Form

Capsules

Tablets

Gummies

Soft gels

Liquids

Powders

Others



By Application

Energy & Weight Management

Bone & Joint Health

Diabetes

General Health

Immunity

Cardiac Health

Gastrointestinal Health

Anti-cancer

Lungs Detox/Cleanse

Sexual Health

Brain/Mental Health

Skin/Hair/Nails

Insomnia

Anti-aging

Menopause

Prenatal Health

Others



By Type

OTC

Prescribed

By Distribution Channel

Offline Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Pharmacies Specialty Stores Practioner Others

Online



By Function

Additional Supplements

Medicinal Supplements

Sports Nutrition



By End User

Adults

Geriatric

Pregnant Women

Children

Infants



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Asia Pacific

China

Singapore

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

