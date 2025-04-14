Intelligent Retail Pricing and Promotion Optimization (IRP&PO) Market on a Steady Growth Path: Projected to Grow Through 2030 at CAGR 13.72%

Middleton, Massachusetts, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group, a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest in-depth analysis of the global Intelligent Retail Pricing and Promotion Optimization (IRP&PO) Market, projecting a compound annual growth rate of 13.72% through 2030. The new reports - 'Market Share: Intelligent Retail Pricing and Promotion Optimization (IRP&PO), 2024, Worldwide & Regional Report' and 'Market Forecast: Intelligent Retail Pricing and Promotion Optimization (IRP&PO), 2025-2030, Worldwide & Regional Report' - the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 13.72% through 2030. This analysis equips businesses with the strategic intelligence needed to navigate the dynamic IRP&PO landscape and make informed decisions as the market continues to evolve.

The Next Growth Frontier in IRP&PO Platforms

In an era where margin pressure, demand volatility, and shifting consumer behaviour define retail performance, intelligent pricing and promotion optimization (IRP&PO) has become a strategic imperative. From grocery and fashion to electronics and CPG, retailers are adopting AI-driven IRP&PO solutions to dynamically respond to market signals, localize pricing, optimize promotional spend, and protect profitability. These platforms are no longer just about automation they're central to executing data-informed, agile pricing strategies at scale.

According to Prakhar Bansal, Analyst at QKS Group, “IRP&PO solutions is shifting from rule-based discounting to a margin orchestration function. Leading solutions are integrating AI-driven elasticity models, shopper behaviour data, and real-time competitor signals to enable localized, context-aware decisions. The real value lies not just in automation, but in the platform’s ability to simulate outcomes, balance trade-offs across categories, and deliver measurable impact on both revenue and inventory velocity.”

Key Market Insights from QKS Group’s Report

Global and Regional Market Analysis : A deep dive into worldwide and regional IRP&PO platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections.

Competitive Benchmarking : A comparative analysis of top IRP&PO vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators.

Industry Adoption Trends : Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in IRP&PO solutions and why.

Technology Disruption & AI's Role: How AI, automation, and advanced analytics are transforming IRP&PO solutions by enabling real-time price optimization, predictive promotion planning, and localized decision-making that directly improve margin and demand responsiveness

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report covers key industry players, including Blue Yonder, Centric Software, Competera, Daisy Intelligence Corporation, DemandTec by Acoustic, Engage3, First Insight, Impact Analytics, Intelligence Node, Logility, Oracle, Periscope by McKinsey, RELEX Solutions, Retalon, Revionics, an Aptos Co., SAP, Solvoyo, SymphonyAI, Tools Group, Yieldigo, and Zebra (Antuit.ai).

Why This Matters for IRP&PO Vendors?

For CEOs, CFOs, and CSOs of IRP&PO providers, these insights are key to uncovering margin expansion opportunities, adapting to volatile demand signals, and defending relevance in a hyper-competitive retail tech landscape. As retailers prioritize price agility and promotion ROI over static discounting, vendors must deliver AI-driven models that scale across categories, integrate with unified commerce stacks, and support explainable, data-backed pricing decisions.

The comprehensive research package includes:

Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis : A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

Unmatched Competitive Analysis : A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

QKS TrendsNXT on IRP&PO market

QKS TAMSAM Insights report on the IRP&PO market

Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision making and validation

