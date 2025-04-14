BASF signs its first Canadian Master Research Agreement with the University of Toronto

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The French version of this press release is available here .

BASF and the University of Toronto have signed a Master Research Agreement (MRA) to streamline innovation projects and increase collaboration between BASF and Canadian researchers. This partnership is part of a regional strategy to extend BASF's collaboration with universities in North America into Canada. This is a great achievement for BASF, as it marks the company's first MRA with a Canadian university.

By partnering with the University of Toronto, which has received world-class recognition for leveraging the power of Artificial Intelligence and machine learning to advance technologies, BASF will gain access to the University's cutting-edge research and innovations, as well as increased flexibility regarding intellectual property (IP) ownership, significant cost savings through government matching funds and tax incentives. BASF will also gain access to a larger talent pool and greater visibility within the Canadian research community.

"BASF continually seeks opportunities for collaboration that drive innovation and digitalization," said Benjamin Knudsen, Vice President of Research North America at BASF Corporation. "This partnership exemplifies BASF's Winning Ways strategy, especially our commitment to accelerating innovation through a robust R&D ecosystem that complements our research capabilities. We look forward to the advancements we will achieve together and to strengthening our research community, creating a meaningful impact throughout the region."

Since signing the agreement, BASF and the University of Toronto have launched five projects demonstrating the partners' commitment to advancing sustainability and innovation in agriculture and chemistry. These include high-level research on lasso peptide and fungicide synergies for seed treatments, active volatility reduction technology, polysaccharide gel systems for active ingredient delivery, data-driven pesticide delivery systems, and machine learning for solubility prediction.

“The University of Toronto has placed a big bet on innovation in the materials domain through our Acceleration Consortium, combining advances in robotics and artificial intelligence with subject matter expertise in chemistry, materials science, pharmaceuticals and chemical engineering,” said Professor David Wolfe, Acting Associate Vice-President, International Partnerships at the University of Toronto. “But in order for our research to truly move the needle in this field, we need to work with world leaders who develop, validate and manufacture materials at scale. BASF, as one of the world’s largest and most innovative chemical companies, is better positioned than anyone to inspire and be inspired by the work we do.”

