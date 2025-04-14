SunRocket Capital Closes Financing for a 1.93 MW Community Solar Project in Northeast

MIAMI, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunRocket Capital, a structured ﬁnance partner to solar developers, is pleased to announce the closing of ﬁnancing for a ground-mount community solar installation in ME with Novel Energy Solutions. The 1.93 MW (DC) project is in development and has qualiﬁed for Renewable Energy Credits (REC’s) and is the ﬁfth Novel Energy Solutions project that SunRocket Capital has funded within the last several months.

"SunRocket Capital was able to tailor and coordinate the debt ﬁnancing to the needs of the project,” stated Matt Sullivan, VP of Finance at Novel Energy Solutions. “They understood that sometimes development needs may change, especially with an evolving community solar pipeline. The ability to be adaptable with and responsive to our portfolio needs remains very appealing and makes for a strong team. That is why SunRocket Capital continues to stand out. We really appreciate the SunRocket Capital team and look forward to the next closing."

"It is our mission to understand the needs of our client developers and to assure them that they have a ﬁnancial partner that will close their construction to permanent loan needs,” added Derek Gabriel, Sr., Head of Originations at SunRocket Capital. “We see Novel Energy Solutions as great partners and will always work diligently to meet the goals of our clients.”

About Novel Energy Solutions:

Novel Energy Solutions is a growing solar development company headquartered in St. Paul, MN. The company was born out of a multi-generational farming family, leveraging this background and extensive relationship with farmers and landowners to acquire and develop solar sites across the US.

For more information, please visit www.novelenergy.biz

About SunRocket Capital:

SunRocket Capital is a leading private lender specializing in ﬁnancing commercial, industrial, and community solar projects. Led by an experienced team in solar development and structured ﬁnance, SunRocket Capital is dedicated to advancing sustainable initiatives by serving as a preferred capital source, including serving as a resource for tax equity investments as necessary, for developers and EPCs. The company’s core structured credit solution (SolarC2P™) is designed to support solar projects at or near NTP (Notice to Proceed), which is the time in a project’s life cycle when developers are prepared to purchase and install solar assets. Upon reaching commercial operation date (COD), developers beneﬁt from a seamless conversion to term debt within the same loan structure, facilitating long-term ownership, operation, and portfolio-building.