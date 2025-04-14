geas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 386,653 Ageas shares in the period from 07-04-2025 until 11-04-2025.

Date Number of

Shares Total amount

(EUR) Average price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Highest price

(EUR) 07-04-2025 29,013 1,446,766 49.87 48.42 51.30 08-04-2025 158,809 8,108,912 51.06 50.20 51.80 09-04-2025 185,355 9,214,899 49.71 49.08 50.50 10-04-2025 4,797 249,976 52.11 51.80 53.20 11-04-2025 8,679 449,946 51.84 51.40 52.40 Total 386,653 19,470,499 50.36 48.42 53.20

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 2,920,905 shares for a total amount of EUR 144,016,633. This corresponds to 1.55% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

