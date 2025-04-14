geas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 386,653 Ageas shares in the period from 07-04-2025 until 11-04-2025.
|Date
|Number of
Shares
|Total amount
(EUR)
|Average price
(EUR)
|Lowest price
(EUR)
|Highest price
(EUR)
|07-04-2025
|29,013
|1,446,766
|49.87
|48.42
|51.30
|08-04-2025
|158,809
|8,108,912
|51.06
|50.20
|51.80
|09-04-2025
|185,355
|9,214,899
|49.71
|49.08
|50.50
|10-04-2025
|4,797
|249,976
|52.11
|51.80
|53.20
|11-04-2025
|8,679
|449,946
|51.84
|51.40
|52.40
|Total
|386,653
|19,470,499
|50.36
|48.42
|53.20
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 2,920,905 shares for a total amount of EUR 144,016,633. This corresponds to 1.55% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.
