geas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 386,653 Ageas shares in the period from 07-04-2025 until 11-04-2025.

DateNumber of
Shares		Total amount
(EUR)		Average price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Highest price
(EUR)
07-04-202529,0131,446,76649.8748.4251.30
08-04-2025158,8098,108,91251.0650.2051.80
09-04-2025185,3559,214,89949.7149.0850.50
10-04-20254,797249,97652.1151.8053.20
11-04-20258,679449,94651.8451.4052.40
Total386,65319,470,49950.3648.4253.20

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 2,920,905 shares for a total amount of EUR 144,016,633. This corresponds to 1.55% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

