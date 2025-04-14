COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Odense, April 14, 2025

Company Announcement no. 56 – April 14, 2025

Capital increase in Danish Aerospace Company A/S due to exercise of warrants

Danish Aerospace Company A/S

Company reg. (CVR) no.: 12 42 42 48

Danish Aerospace Company A/S (“DAC” or the “Company”) announces that in connection with exercise of warrants by certain existing and former employees and members of the board of directors of the Company, the Company has registered a share capital increase of a nominal value of DKK 7,454.20 (74,542 new shares of nominally DKK 0.10 each) with the Danish Business Authority, representing approximately 0.68% of the registered share capital of the Company both prior to and following the capital increase.

The capital increase has been effected without any pre-emptive rights for the existing shareholders of DAC.

The shares have been subscribed for in cash at a price of DKK 6.42 per share of nominally DKK 0.10 in accordance with the terms set out in the warrant program.

The new shares are ordinary shares and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing shares of the Company. The new shares are expected to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark under the permanent ISIN code DK 0061140407 on 16 April 2025.

After registration of the share capital increase, the share capital of the Company amounts to nominally DKK 1,098,287.20 divided into 10,982,872 shares of nominally DKK 0.10 each. The total number of voting rights in the Company is 10,982,872.

An updated version of the Company’s Articles of Association can be found at https://danishaerospace.com/en/investor-relations/articles-of-association.

For further information, please contact:

Danish Aerospace Company A/S:

Niels Heering, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Mobile: +45 40 17 75 31

Thomas A.E. Andersen, CEO

Mobile: +45 40 29 41 62

Certified Adviser:

Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S

Poul Bundgaards Vej 1

DK-2500 Valby

Tel.: +45 33 45 10 00

www.bakertilly.dk

About Danish Aerospace Company A/S

Danish Aerospace Company A/S is a high-tech company operating in the area of advanced medical instrumentation and other engineering fields primarily within space applications. Our products are based on many years of specialized research and development. These consist of developing, integrating, and applying new as well as established medical technologies to the challenges of functioning and remaining reliable in space. These products and services bring the potential of space research and experience from space operations down to Earth for the benefit of all Mankind.

Danish Aerospace Company A/S employs engineers and technicians who deliver full engineering, production and technical services for our customers. We have specialized in customer specific design, development, manufacturing, certification, maintenance, testing, and operations.

The company has developed five generations respiratory equipment for spaceflight, cycle ergometers for astronauts’ countermeasures, adapted several commercial medical equipment for spaceflight and has participated in the development of the minus eighty-degree Celsius freezers.

The Company’s quality system is certified in obligation to BS EN ISO 9001:2015, BS EN 9100:2018 technical equivalent to AS9100D that are the acknowledged standard in the area.

Note: This is a translation of the corresponding company announcement in Danish. In case of discrepancies between the Danish wording and the English translation, the Danish wording prevails.