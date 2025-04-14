Pond Lehocky Introduces the Pond Lehocky Scholarship for Students Nationwide

PHILADELPHIA, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pond Lehocky Giordano, the country’s largest workers’ compensation and Social Security disability law firm, announced today a new scholarship – the Pond Lehocky Scholarship – which will award $1,000 each to 25 students across the country, as part of the firm’s 25 Days of Scholarships.

The Pond Lehocky Scholarship is open to students of all majors and levels of education, including Full-Time, Part-Time, HBCU, Trade Schools, 2-Year programs, or any other accredited educational program. Students can view full applicant qualifications and apply at: https://www.pondlehocky.com/about/our-community/scholarships/25-days-of-scholarships/.

​Applications are now open and are reviewed on a rolling basis. Winners will begin being announced on June 2nd. Applications will be accepted until June 15th.

“Education is a powerful tool for transformation and growth, both for individuals and for society as a whole,” said Shawn Lehocky, CEO of Pond Lehocky. “The Pond Lehocky Scholarship is another way we continue to support education and give back to the community.”

The Pond Lehocky Scholarship is part of the firm’s mission to support students’ educational journeys. These 25 scholarships are designed to provide meaningful financial support, helping students focus on their education and career development.

“We are deeply committed to making a positive impact locally and nationally. Our hope is that the Pond Lehocky Scholarship can relieve the financial burden of education and empower students to focus on their future careers,” said Lehocky.

Any schools interested in being a part of this initiative, can reach out to scholarship@pondlehockey.com.

