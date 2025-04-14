CSX Honors 62 Customers with Annual Chemical Safety Excellence Award

 | Source: CSX Corporation CSX Corporation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) has recognized 62 customers with its 31st Annual Chemical Safety Excellence Award for their dedication to safely transporting hazardous materials across the company’s rail network in 2024.

For more than three decades, the award has honored chemical customers who prioritize safety in every shipment, reflecting their commitment to protecting CSX employees, the surrounding communities, and the environment. It also underscores rail as the safest mode of land transportation for hazardous chemicals.

To qualify, customers must ship at least 600 carloads of hazardous materials during the year with zero non-accidental releases of regulated substances. The 2024 award recipients collectively shipped 164,438 carloads safely, demonstrating the highest level of operational excellence.

This year’s accolades included special recognition for Citgo Petroleum and Westlake Corporation, which achieved a milestone of five consecutive years of accident-free shipments.

“Safety is at the core of everything we do at CSX,” said Kevin Boone, executive vice president and chief commercial officer. “The customers honored with this award are true partners in our shared commitment to reducing risks and enhancing safety. Together, we’re building safer, stronger communities.”

CSX remains dedicated to fostering lasting partnerships that promote safety and innovation within the rail industry. The company congratulates all 62 honorees for their commitment to best practices in hazardous materials transportation.

For more information about CSX and its safety initiatives, visit www.csx.com.

2024 CSX Chemical Safety Excellence Award Winners:

ADVANSIX INC.GUNVOR USA LLCOCCIDENTAL CHEMICAL
ALPEK POLYESTER USA LLCHERITAGE ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES LLCOLIN CORP
ADMH.J. BAKERPBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC
ARKEMA INCHUNTSMANPHILLIPS 66 COMPANY
BEFESA ZINC US INCINEOS STYROLUTIONPLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP
BP PRODUCTS NORTH AMERICA INCINV NYLON CHEMICALS AMERICAS LLC  REAGENT CHEMICAL
BRENNTAG GLOBAL MARKETING LLCIRVING OIL  RENEWABLE PRODUCTS MARKETING GROUP
CEDAR MOUNTAIN ENVIROMENTAL INCJONES-HAMILTON CO.  SHELL CHEMICAL
CELANESE CORPORATIONKEMIRA  SHINTECH
CENOVUS ENERGY INCKOCH INDUSTRIES  STEEL DUST RECYCLING LLC
CHEVRON CORPORATIONKOCH METHANOL LLC  SUNCOR ENERGY
CHS INCKOPPERS INC.  TARGA RESOURCES INC  
CITGO PETROLEUMKRATON CHEMICAL LLC  THE ANDERSONS INC
COVESTRO LLCLYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES  THE CHEMOURS COMPANY LLC
CRESTWOOD SERVICES LLCMPLX LLC  TPC GROUP LLC
EASTMAN CHEMICALMESSER NORTH AMERICA INC  TRAFIGURA TRADING LLC
ENERGYSOLUTIONS INCMETHANEX  UNIVAR SOLUTIONS USA LLC
EPICMOSAIC COMPANYWESTLAKE CORPORATION
EQUINOR MARKETING & TRADING INC  NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION 
EVONIK DEGUSSA CORPORATIONNEXPERA LLC 
EXXONMOBILNORFALCO SALES, GLENCORE CANADA CORP 
GIBSON ENERGY LTDNUCOR STEEL 
   

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook (http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX) and follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX).

Contact:

Matthew Korn, CFA, Investor Relations
904-366-4515

Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications
855-955-6397


Tags

CSX Chemical Safety Excellence Hazardous Material Shippers Safety

Recommended Reading