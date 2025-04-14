Sysco partners with The MICHELIN Guide for the 2025 Florida MICHELIN Guide Ceremony

HOUSTON, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation announced today its new partnership as the official wholesale food distributor for the MICHELIN Guide.

The collaboration links the world’s largest food distributor to one of the world’s most celebrated culinary events. The partnership will be celebrated at the 2025 MICHELIN Guide Florida Ceremony in Orlando on April 17 and will bring Sysco’s high-quality, premium products and culinary expertise to one of the world’s most celebrated culinary events.

The MICHELIN Guide is renowned for its prestigious ratings and in-depth reviews of restaurants worldwide, representing the pinnacle of gastronomic achievement.

“We are delighted to join forces with the MICHELIN Guide to honor chefs who are committed to delivering extraordinary dining experiences. Florida’s restaurant scene is incredibly dynamic and diverse, and we are excited to see many of our Sysco customers recognized with MICHELIN Stars or other distinctions,” said Jane Grout, Sysco Region President – North Florida Region. “Sysco is honored to support these exceptional culinary professionals with top-quality ingredients and resources.”

In addition to distribution and its industry-leading product range, Sysco provides culinary consultations and innovative solutions to elevate menu concepts for chefs to stand out in the ever-evolving restaurant industry. Grout is presenting the MICHELIN Guide Young Chef Award at the ceremony on April 17, celebrating the vital role that emerging culinary talent plays in shaping the future of the industry.

“It is an honor to present the Young Chef Award, which highlights the incredible passion, skill, and determination of the next generation of culinary talent making their mark at Sysco, we are committed to nurturing these rising stars, helping them to create unforgettable culinary experiences and to inspiring innovation in their kitchens,” says Grout.

This is Sysco’s second partnership with Michelin, following the inaugural MICHELIN Guide Texas Ceremony in November 2024.

Learn more about the 2025 MICHELIN Guide Florida Ceremony here.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food and related products to customers who prepare meals away from home. This includes restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, entertainment venues, and more. Sysco operates 340 distribution centers, in over 10 countries, with 76,000 colleagues serving approximately 730,000 customer locations. The company generated sales of more than $78 billion in fiscal year 2024 that ended June 29, 2024.

As the world’s largest food-away-from-home distributor, Sysco offers customized supply chain solutions, bespoke specialty product offerings, and culinary support to drive customers to innovate and optimize their operations. We act as a trusted business partner to our customers, helping them grow through our industry-leading portfolio that includes fresh produce, premium proteins, specialty products, sustainably focused items, equipment and supplies, and innovative culinary solutions.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com. For important news and key information for Sysco investors, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at investors.sysco.com.