BDTCOIN Now Listed on MEXC, Accelerating Its Mission to Democratize Digital Finance

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BDTCOIN , a pioneering digital currency focused on financial inclusion and cross-border transactions, has officially been listed on MEXC, one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges. This milestone marks a significant leap forward in BDTCOIN’s mission to revolutionize the financial landscape, making it more accessible, efficient, and inclusive for underserved communities worldwide.





Launched with the vision to bridge the gap between traditional assets and decentralized finance, BDTCOIN is a gold-backed cryptocurrency that combines the enduring stability of physical gold with the transparency and efficiency of blockchain technology. Each BDTCOIN is backed by tangible gold reserves, giving it a unique edge in today’s volatile digital asset market. By integrating cutting-edge features like quantum-resistant cryptography and lightning-fast transactions, the currency is built not only for stability but also for scalability and real-world utility.

The listing on MEXC Global makes BDTCOIN accessible to millions of users worldwide, unlocking new opportunities for trading, investing, and utilizing BDTCOIN in everyday financial activities. MEXC’s expansive global presence and strong reputation for listing high-potential, credible projects will provide BDTCOIN with enhanced visibility and adoption in both institutional and retail markets.

BDTCOIN is built on a secure and scalable blockchain protocol incorporating quantum-resistant encryption, lightning-fast transactions, and smart contract functionality. These features ensure that BDTCOIN remains not only a store of value but also a practical, usable currency in today’s fast-moving digital economy. The technology has been developed with long-term resilience in mind, offering security against future threats such as quantum computing while supporting decentralized applications and integrations.

“We’ve always believed that technology can empower the unbanked and underbanked. Listing on MEXC is not just a technical milestone—it’s a meaningful step toward delivering financial access to those who’ve been excluded from the system for far too long.”

— BDTCOIN creator

“BDTCOIN was built with purpose—real asset backing, technological integrity, and a user-first approach. Being listed on a global exchange like MEXC validates that purpose and sets the stage for us to scale our impact across borders.”

— BDTCOIN creator





Kickstarter Voting Details:

Snapshot Time: April 13, 2025, 16:00 UTC (minimum 25 MX required)

Voting Period: April 14, 2025, 10:00 UTC – April 15, 2025, 09:50 UTC

Airdrop Pool: 50,000 USDT

Trading Starts: April 15, 2025, 12:00 UTC

Withdrawal Opens: April 16, 2025, 12:00 UTC

Participants can commit between 25 to 500,000 MX tokens, with reward multipliers available for users who invite new valid users to the MEXC platform.

https://x.com/MEXC_Listings/status/1911713357289189772 (embed)

With a growing ecosystem of users, developers, and advocates, BDTCOIN is positioning itself as a frontrunner in the emerging class of asset-backed cryptocurrencies. Its focus on transparency, decentralization, and inclusivity resonates with global investors and consumers alike who are looking for secure and meaningful ways to engage with digital finance.

The listing on MEXC also comes at a time when gold-backed digital assets are gaining momentum because they offer both the benefits of crypto and the stability of physical assets. BDTCOIN is poised to be at the forefront of this movement, creating new pathways for economic empowerment, especially in emerging markets.

For more information, visit https://bdtcoin.co and follow BDTCOIN’s official channels for updates, partnerships, and community initiatives.

About BDTCOIN

BDTCOIN is a next-generation cryptocurrency focused on financial inclusion and seamless cross-border transactions. Built on a secure and decentralized blockchain, BDTCOIN empowers individuals and businesses by providing efficient, low-cost financial services worldwide.

Company Details:

Website: https://bdtcoin.co/

Explorer: https://bdtcoin.info

Development: https://bdtcoin.org

Contact:

Sultan

Email: Admin@bdtcoin.co

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by the BDTCOIN. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.

Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.

Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ad786ea-b501-46a8-b0d6-0dd959ec171b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2d634702-5f58-4a9a-9b48-6dc587f531a9