SEIU Local 2 Toronto janitors ratify new agreement covering thousands of members

More than 3,000 private sector cleaners are closing the gap with the living wage, and setting the standard for thousands more

TORONTO, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEIU Local 2 janitors in Toronto have a new deal with their employers after a ratification vote this past Saturday. Workers like Christine Neckles, are very happy with the improvements achieved in the three-year deal. It covers over 3,000 cleaners and sets the standard for thousands more heading to the bargaining table.

“I’ve worked as a cleaner in Toronto for 15 years,” said Neckles, an employee of Hallmark Housekeeping at a downtown Bay Street property. “When I started, there was no union and no benefits. I had to pay out of pocket for all medical expenses. Because cleaners across the city have come together and fought, we have made big improvements through the years.”

Workers now have language in the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) protecting them from unfair workloads; new protections against subcontracting, which is fundamental to job security; new migrant workers rights measures; a digital hiring hall which will help workers secure more hours; and a pay equity process. They also see improvements in the areas of wages and shift premiums, health benefits, vacation pay, paid personal days, the pension plan and uniform language.

It's good news for workers like Neckles, many of whom are living at or near the poverty line and struggling to meet basic needs, such groceries, rent, medical expenses, and other bills.

The union’s bargaining committee had a clear mandate: amongst other improvements, bridge the gap between their wages and the living wage, which was $26 per hour in Toronto in 2024. Important steps were taken in this respect.

All workers covered by the CBA will get a minimum increase of $1 in each year of the agreement. The first increase is retroactive to April 1, 2025. The deal includes wage protection language so that if the provincial government increases the minimum wage by an amount that is greater than the combined wage increases in any calendar year in the agreement, the wage rates will be adjusted upward to account for the difference.

Light-duty cleaners immediately go up to $19.55 per hour and their heavy-duty counterparts go to $20.30. By the time the agreement expires, those wages will be, at a minimum, at $21.55 and $22.30 respectively.

Renielda Torcende, a single mother, has been working in the industry for six years. Like many of her co-workers she’s had to take on a second job to make ends meet.

“This isn’t the end of the fight — but it’s a big win,” said Torcende, employed by BEST Service Pro. “The wage increases are the result of our unity. I will keep fighting for fair wages for all.”

There are numerous new items in workers’ health benefits. They no no longer have a $20 per month premium contribution to pay as it’s now fully covered by the employers; they now have a $200 per year Healthcare Spending Account; a weekly indemnity benefit (Short Term Disability); out of country coverage (OCC) and more. There are also many improvements to the existing benefits, including prescription drug coverage is now unlimited; vision care goes from $250 every two years to $300; and paramedical coverage is expanded from member-only to family.

“Now I have peace of mind with a benefit plan that has unlimited prescription medicine and a healthcare spending account to help when I want to put a little towards things like glasses,” said Neckles.

After five days of negotiations, including mediation with a government appointed conciliator, the parties reached an impasse a couple of weeks ago. SEIU requested a no-board report on Monday April 7, 2025, setting the stage for a strike. On Friday April 11, a tentative deal was reached and unanimously endorsed by the negotiation committee. The gathering on Saturday April 12 was originally scheduled to be a strike vote, but it happily became a ratification vote instead.

The employers who are signatory to the agreement are Alpine Building Maintenance, Bee-Clean Building Maintenance, Best Service Pros, BGIS Sustainable Cleaning Solutions Ltd., Commercial Cleaning Services, Compass Canada Support Services Limited o/a Eurest Services, C&W Facility Services, and Hallmark Housekeeping Services.

The employers have “city-wide” contracts with the union. The next step for the union is to negotiate new collective bargaining agreements with companies who are not yet part of the central bargaining process in the city. The union members working for those employers will settle for nothing less than what their union siblings have just won.

“I have been working as a custodian for over 20 years,” said Gloria Pozo. “The pandemic showed everyone why we are considered essential workers, and yet, we are still fighting for fair wages. Now, we are standing strong, ready to claim the dignity and pay we've always deserved and close the gap between what we make and a living wage.”

SEIU Local 2 represents 20,000 workers in Ontario, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Alberta. We are proud members of the largest, fastest growing, and most dynamic union in North America.