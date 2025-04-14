Berkshire Biomedical Announces Third Webinar in Investor Series: “Our Path to Market – How COPA™ Will Reach Its Initial Market and Patients”

Dallas, Texas , April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Berkshire Biomedical is pleased to announce the third installment in its April webinar series: “Our Path to Market – How COPA™ Will Reach Its Initial Market and Patients,” scheduled for April 17, 2025, at 1:30 PM PST. This live event will provide investors with an inside look at how Berkshire plans to bring its groundbreaking COPA™ technology to patients and providers in the Opioid Use Disorder market.

COPA™ (Computerized Oral Prescription Administration) is more than a breakthrough in medication delivery—it’s a real-world solution with a clear and strategic path to market. In this session, Berkshire CEO John Timberlake and Dr. Melissa Olivadoti will outline how the company is prioritizing the high-need therapeutic area of Opioid Use Disorder first, and how early pilot programs and provider partnerships will pave the way for rapid adoption.

Attendees will gain insight into the platform’s built-in advantages to patients, clinics and payors: biometric security, remote configurability, and real-time data capabilities—all of which lower the friction of adoption and make COPA™ an attractive option for U.S. adoption. Berkshire is focused on ensuring the platform aligns with current regulatory and economic structures, implementing a system that should be a win for all stakeholders..

The webinar will also spotlight Berkshire’s leadership team, its operational execution to date, and the company’s roadmap to commercialization. Key milestones targeted in 2025 will be discussed, which include the upcoming FDA filing, plans on clinical studies designed to support commercialization, the potential award of a second NIH /NIDA grant, and plans for commercial preparation.

Investors are encouraged to attend for a firsthand look at how COPA™ is positioned for scalable, impactful deployment in real-world settings.

About Berkshire Biomedical Corporation

Berkshire Biomedical Corporation is a privately held medical device company. Berkshire is pioneering the use of biometric technologies, combined with encrypted HIPAA compliant cloud-based and healthcare provider-enabled remote management systems, to provide precise and accurate personalized medication delivery to only the Authenticated Intended User (AIU).

The Company’s lead product under development, the Computerized Oral Prescription Administration System (COPA), is a hand-held, automated, personalized oral liquid dispensing system designed and intended to deliver controlled and non-controlled liquid oral medications to only the AIU upon confirmation of dual biometric identification (fingerprint and dentition).

Upon receiving regulatory authorization, the Company intends to initially seek opportunities to leverage COPA in the delivery and remote management of oral liquid medication methadone, for Medication Use for Opioid Use Disorder treatment and subsequently for the delivery of controlled medications for the treatment of pain, as those patients have the greatest need for the benefits of COPA’s features.

As previously announced, the Company has developed COPA with the support of a $2.0 million Fast-Track Small Business Innovation Research grant from the National Institute of Drug Abuse of the National Institutes of Health under award number R44DA057185.

In the future, the Company will look to expand COPA usage into a broader set of drug therapeutics, possible clinical applications, as well as with companies that utilize and commercialize data analytics provided by electronic devices to improve outcomes and reduce risk.

The COPA System is currently under development, has NOT been reviewed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is not available for commercial sale.