BDMS Wellness Clinic Wins 2 Awards at Healthcare Asia Awards 2025, Showcasing Thailand's Wellness on Global Stage

BDMS Wellness Clinic, a preventive healthcare provider under Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited (BDMS), has been honored with two coveted awards at the highly esteemed Healthcare Asia Awards 2025. The clinic was recognized in the categories of Health and Wellness Initiative of the Year and Health Promotion Initiative of the Year, underscoring its unwavering dedication to pioneering advancements in preventive medicine. This recognition is a testament to BDMS Wellness Clinic’s mission to deliver the Wellness Life Blueprint, a sustainable and transformative health model, globally through the fusion of Scientific Wellness and Lifestyle Medicine.Tanupol Virunhagarun, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of BDMS Wellness Clinic and BDMS Wellness Resort, Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited, represented the company in accepting these prestigious awards with pride and distinction during the grand ceremony held on April 10, 2025, at Renaissance Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The Healthcare Asia Awards recognize outstanding healthcare providers across the Asia region for their achievements and excellence in healthcare development and services. These awards celebrate organizations that excel in areas such as treatment quality, technological innovation, service development, and advancements in healthcare systems. This year, BDMS Wellness Clinic was proudly awarded two prestigious honors: Health and Wellness Initiative of the Year and Health Promotion Initiative of the Year. These accolades reinforce the clinic's success in not only offering exceptional medical care but also in promoting sustainable, holistic health through its innovative approach to healthcare.

Tanupol Virunhagarun, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of BDMS Wellness Clinic and BDMS Wellness Resort, Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited stated, “BDMS Wellness Clinic is deeply honored to receive this prestigious recognition, which serves as a strong affirmation of our unwavering commitment to delivering preventive health check-up services and promoting sustainable, long-term health for individuals around the globe. This award also stands as a powerful testament to the quality and dedication of our medical professionals and staff, who have devoted their expertise and passion to developing services that enable every individual to access high-quality, holistic healthcare. Our approach combines internationally accredited health screening technologies with the principles of Scientific Wellness, providing tailored health management plans that empower individuals to take control of their health journey and cultivate lasting well-being. This achievement further strengthens our mission to enhance the quality of life through innovative, personalized healthcare solutions.”

The Health and Wellness Initiative of the Year Award and the Commitment to Delivering Sustainable Health to People Worldwide under the Concept of Longevity by Scientific Wellness Initiative

Receiving the Health and Wellness Initiative of the Year award at the Healthcare Asia Awards 2025 is a significant confirmation of BDMS Wellness Clinic’s success in pioneering the delivery of sustainable health worldwide. This achievement is made possible through healthcare technologies that transform health data and experiences into clear, measurable figures, backed by scientific evidence and internationally recognized standards.

With the vision of BDMS Wellness Clinic, it is understood that maintaining good health is not solely about treating illnesses or recovering from diseases (Reactive Healthcare), but about achieving a sustainable, high-quality life (Health span). In the present era, proactive health management—taking steps to care for one’s health before illness occurs—has become a global trend of great significance. However, in order to effectively manage our health, it is crucial for each individual to gain a deep understanding of their own body.

In line with this vision, BDMS Wellness Clinic has introduced the Longevity by Scientific Wellness Initiative, a holistic approach to healthcare that integrates Scientific Wellness to accurately analyze the unique health needs of each individual, ensuring sustainable and effective health outcomes. The Wellness Journey of each client is meticulously tailored, beginning with an extensive health evaluation known as the "Wellness Life Blueprint," which enables a profound understanding of one's body at the cellular level. This includes assessments such as telomere length analysis to determine biological age at the cellular level, DNA and epigenetic testing to identify genetic predispositions and lifestyle-related health risks, as well as DEXA scans to measure muscle mass, body fat, and bone density. Additionally, EDIM testing is employed to detect early signs of cancer, alongside a wide range of other comprehensive health assessments. From these insights, a personalized health management plan is developed, incorporating services such as Weight Management, Personalized Vitamin regimens, Stress Management, Sleep Quality Improvement, and other health programs, all of which are carried out under the expert supervision of BDMS Wellness Clinic’s team of specialists in preventive medicine and interdisciplinary professionals. This individualized approach ensures that each client receives optimal care, promoting long-term health and well-being.

In addition to its holistic healthcare programs, BDMS Wellness Clinic, under the leadership of Dr.Tanupol Virunhagarun, places great emphasis on education, which is a core element of its mission to create a sustainable society of good health. BDMS Wellness Clinic is committed to providing knowledge to both clients and the broader community about self-healthcare practices. This includes participation in various seminars and the dissemination of information through BDMS Wellness Clinic's online platform, with the aim of raising awareness and empowering individuals to effectively manage their own health.

Health Promotion Initiative of the Year Award and the Redefinition of Healthcare through the Integration of Scientific Wellness and the Art of Relaxation at BDMS Wellness Clinic Sri panwa

Wellness Tourism has emerged as a critical factor, comparable to the fifth pillar, shaping the future of both the global tourism and healthcare sectors. In recognition of this growing trend, BDMS Wellness Clinic has formed a strategic partnership with Sri panwa Phuket, a renowned six-star luxury resort, to seamlessly integrate the principles of Scientific Wellness and preventive healthcare with the art of retreat. This collaboration offers a unique wellness experience that not only facilitates physical rejuvenation but also fosters long-term health, addressing the needs of modern travelers who view health management as an essential aspect of their lifestyle.

Guests at BDMS Wellness Clinic Sri panwa will indulge in a “Luxury Wellness Retreat” experience, beginning with a holistic health assessment to identify the true needs of their bodies and create a personalized holistic health plan. This includes tailored fitness programs led by professional trainers, mindfulness and relaxation practices through yoga, meditation, and spa treatments designed to enhance emotional and spiritual balance, all delivered with six-star luxury service. Guests can also enjoy personalized cooking classes with professional chefs from Sri panwa and vitamin therapy, all set in the serene and peaceful atmosphere of Cape Panwa.

Receiving the Health Promotion Initiative of the Year award further affirms the outstanding success of the "Luxury Wellness Retreat" program, a strategic collaboration between BDMS Wellness Clinic and Sri panwa Hotel. This initiative promotes global well-being by seamlessly integrating preventive healthcare with relaxation under the concept of Wellness Tourism. Its objective is to foster a holistic improvement in the quality of life, addressing the physical, mental, and spiritual well-being of individuals, and ultimately leading to a truly transformative experience for people worldwide.

“Dr. Amp” and His Commitment to Transforming Thailand into a Global Wellness Hub

As the leader of BDMS Wellness Clinic, Dr. Tanupol, or "Dr. Amp," is dedicated to positioning Thailand as a global Wellness Hub. He focuses on raising awareness and empowering individuals to manage their health effectively through the promotion of preventive healthcare approaches, while offering health services through advanced medical technology and a balanced lifestyle philosophy rooted in Lifestyle Medicine.

“BDMS Wellness Clinic believes that good health is not just an individual matter, but the foundation for building a strong and sustainable society. We are committed to collaborating with all relevant sectors, joining forces as #TeamThailand, to be part of delivering happiness to people worldwide who visit Thailand, while genuinely promoting physical, mental, and spiritual well-being,”Dr. Tanupol concluded.

About BDMS Wellness Clinic

BDMS Wellness Clinic, a pivotal entity within the Bangkok Dusit Medical Services (BDMS) network—Thailand's leading operator of private hospitals—embodies a forward-thinking approach to healthcare, prioritizing prevention over cure. Specializing in early detection and prevention of diseases, our clinic offers a holistic suite of services, including advanced dental care and fertility treatments. Leveraging cutting-edge science and technology, BDMS Wellness Clinic not only anticipates future health challenges but also enhances the quality of life, marking its stature as Asia's premier healthcare facility dedicated to elevating both mental and physical well-being.

