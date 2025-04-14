Sezzle to Announce First Quarter 2025 Results and Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Minneapolis, MN, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) (Sezzle or Company) // Purpose-driven digital payment platform, Sezzle, will release its first quarter 2025 results after the market close on May 7, 2025. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00pm ET that same day.

A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.

Conference Call Registration

Participants can register for the conference call or webcast by navigating to:

https://dpregister.com/sreg/10198853/feef6e099b

Upon registration, attendees will receive dial-in credentials and a link to the live webcast.

Earnings Presentation and Q&A

Sezzle’s first quarter 2025 earnings presentation will be available shortly after market close on May 7th via the Company’s Investor Relations website. Investors are encouraged to submit questions in advance of the call by emailing: investorrelations@sezzle.com.

Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

Sezzle Management will participate in the following investor conferences in May:

May 12, 2025: The 20 th Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer 1×1 Conference.

Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer 1×1 Conference. May 21-22, 2025: B. Riley Securities 25th Annual Investor Conference.

The Company’s latest Investor Presentation will be available on its Investor Relations page ahead of the conferences.

Contact Information

Lee Brading, CFA

Investor Relations

+651 240 6001

investorrelations@sezzle.com Erin Foran

Media Enquiries

+651 403 2184

erin.foran@sezzle.com





