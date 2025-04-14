SI-BONE To Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 5, 2025

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SI-BONE, Inc. (Nasdaq: SIBN), a medical device company dedicated to solving sacropelvic disorders, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter of 2025 after market close on Monday, May 5, 2025. Management will host a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by registering at this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ueassh6s. Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: www.si-bone.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

