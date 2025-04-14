Lamar Advertising Company to Release First Quarter Ended March 31, 2025 Operating Results

BATON ROUGE, La., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR) will release its first quarter ended March 31, 2025 earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Lamar will host a conference call on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. (Central time) to discuss the Company’s results and answer questions relating to company operations.

Instructions for dialing into Lamar’s conference call are provided below:

All Callers:1-800-420-1271 or 1-785-424-1634
  
Passcode:63104
  
Live Webcast:ir.lamar.com
  
Webcast Replay:ir.lamar.com
  
 Available through Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time
  
Company Contact:Buster Kantrow
 Director of Investor Relations
 (225) 926-1000
 bkantrow@lamar.com


             

 





        



