Green Builder Media Proudly Presents the 2025 Sustainable Products of the Year

Lake City, Colo., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Builder Media’s annual list of the best green products used in the building industry showcases top-performing innovations across key categories, including appliances, HVAC, roofing, siding, windows, fixtures, flooring, indoor air quality, insulation, smart tech, solar, and structural systems.

This year’s winning roster doesn’t lean solely on great features and aesthetics, says Green Builder magazine’s Editor-in-Chief Matt Power: "What stands out most in this year's selection of sustainable products is the sheer boldness of the innovations. From a fully electric induction range that you can plug into a 120 volt outlet to 'smart' electrical panels, manufacturers are pushing ahead at warp speed, leaving economic hand wringing to pundits and pessimists."

This year’s list is all about how things are built. Whether it is smart technology or insulation, these products drive home the importance of what goes into making a comfortable, energy-efficient, durable home.

For many companies, this is not their first time on this renowned list, which reinforces their long-standing eco-friendly commitment to the home building industry. For the first-timers, now is their time to demonstrate sustainable savvy and smart engineering.

Check out these standouts:

Arclin Firepoint: This fire-resistant sheathing is 53% more fire-resistant than code and offers a lightweight, Class A-rated option for easy, one-person installation.

BASF ENERTITE X Spray Foam: This open-cell spray foam requires no ignition barrier, includes high bio-content, and delivers Greenguard-certified air quality.

ClarkDietrich LEC Cold-Formed Steel Framing: Produced with Electric Arc Furnace steel, these framing products cut embodied carbon by over 30% without compromising strength.

Electrolux 700 Series Front Load Laundry Pair: This cold-water-optimized washer and dryer combo provides excellent stain removal while saving energy and protecting clothing longevity.

GE Profile GeoSpring Smart Heat Pump Water Heater: This energy-saving, smart-enabled water heater offers multiple operating modes, 120V flexibility, and up to 4.7x efficiency over standard models.

Henry Blueskin VPTech Panel: This all-in-one insulated, sealed sheathing panel reduces HERS scores and air changes, speeding installation by 30%.

James Hardie Hardie Architectural Panel: Durable, fiber cement panels deliver stucco-like aesthetics with Class A fire resistance and climate-specific performance.

JELD-WEN Second Nature Door Collection: These durable doors use recycled and sustainably sourced wood, are Greenguard Gold certified, and LEED-compliant.

LG Smart Induction Slide-in Range: This range delivers fast, precise induction cooking, convection baking, and an Air Fry mode—all while cutting energy use and emissions.

Modern Mill ACRE Wood Substitute: Made from recycled rice hulls, ACRE mimics tropical hardwood without the environmental impact or maintenance concerns.

Nova Terra EcoBlox: Made from locally sourced earth, EcoBlox adobe bricks reduce carbon by 94% and regulate indoor air quality naturally.

Samsung Hylex Heat Pump System: This compact, inverter-driven hybrid system minimizes energy use and emissions while offering universal compatibility with existing coils and refrigerant lines. Its space-saving design cuts installation time, labor, and materials—making it a cost-effective, low-carbon solution for modern heating and cooling.

SKS 36-inch Pro Induction Range: Combining pro-level induction performance with a spacious convection oven and Wi-Fi control, this range excels in power and precision.

TimberTech Aluminum Framing: Made from 50% recycled aluminum, this framing system is fire-resistant, durable, and easy to install with zero on-site painting needed.

TrexSelect Decking with SunComfortable Technology: Composed of 95% recycled content, this decking stays cooler underfoot and resists warping, rotting, and fire.

Westlake Royal Newpoint Concrete Roof Tiles: Lightweight, recyclable roof tiles feature high fire and hail ratings plus cool-roof technology for climate-conscious construction.

“The 2025 Sustainable Products of the Year exemplify the forward-thinking innovation and environmental responsibility required to drive meaningful change in the built environment,” says Green Builder Media CEO Sara Gutterman. “We are proud to recognize these exceptional solutions and the companies behind them, whose leadership is not only driving market transformation, but also helping to ensure a healthier, more resilient world for generations to come.”

Click here to read the full coverage of the 2025 Sustainable Products of the Year or you can download the March/April issue of Green Builder magazine, which includes the full list of sustainable products, plus our annual Sustainable Brands Index.

To interview Matt Power, the Editor-in-Chief of Green Builder magazine, who can talk about trends and innovation in home-building products, contact Cati O'Keefe at cati.okeefe@greenbuildermedia.com or 513-532-0185.







About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America's leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living content.











