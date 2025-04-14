Boehringer Ingelheim and Cue Biopharma partner to develop next-generation treatment for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases

Partnership bolsters Boehringer’s autoimmune and inflammatory disease pipeline portfolio aiming to tackle areas of high unmet patient need.





The agreement focuses on further research and development of a novel, first-in-class bispecific compound for T cell mediated targeted depletion of specific B cells to address autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.





The candidate compound has the potential to reach patients with autoimmune diseases earlier in their treatment journey and achieve long-term disease control by reducing targeted B cell populations.





INGELHEIM, Germany and BOSTON, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boehringer Ingelheim and Cue Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE) today announced a strategic research collaboration and license agreement to develop and commercialize Cue Biopharma’s CUE-501 product candidate, a differentiated B cell depletion therapy for autoimmune diseases. Cue Biopharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of therapeutic biologics to selectively engage and modulate disease-specific T cells for the potential treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Cue Biopharma’s preclinical candidate molecule binds to a B cell specific membrane protein and in parallel selectively engages virus-specific memory killer T cells. This enables it to selectively deplete B cells and dampen autoimmune and inflammatory processes, potentially offering improved benefit and safety versus other therapeutic approaches targeting B cells.

“This collaboration represents a strategic expansion of Boehringer’s pipeline portfolio in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, an area that remains challenging and where people living with these conditions often cycle through multiple treatments before finding relief,” said Carine Boustany, U.S. Research Site Head and Global Head of Immunology and Respiratory Diseases Research at Boehringer Ingelheim. “By leveraging Cue Biopharma’s proprietary T-cell engager platform, our goal is to deliver a more effective treatment option to patients earlier in their disease journey.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Cue Biopharma’s technology will be leveraged to further research and advance the development of the candidate molecule. The terms of the multi-year collaboration also include the ability of the parties to expand research and potential development into various B cell targeting bispecifics encompassing autoimmune diseases.

“We are very pleased to embark on this collaboration and license agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim,” said Daniel Passeri, Chief Executive Officer of Cue Biopharma. “This partnership with Boehringer enables further development of the candidate molecule and has the potential to further validate our Immuno-STAT™ platform, for what we believe to represent a breakthrough, novel approach to selectively redirect and harness potent anti-viral memory T cells against targeted, pathologic cells.”

Pursuant to the terms of the collaboration, Cue Biopharma is entitled to receive an up-front payment of $12 million as well as research support payments. In addition, Cue Biopharma is also eligible to earn up to an aggregate of approximately $345 million in research, development and commercial milestone-based payments, beginning with two preclinical development milestones as well as royalty payments on net sales.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry’s top investors in research and development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies that can improve and extend lives in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer Ingelheim takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. More than 53,500 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier, more sustainable and equitable tomorrow. Learn more at https://www.boehringer-ingelheim.com (Global) or https://www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/uk (UK).

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate disease-specific T cells directly within the patient’s body. The company’s proprietary platform, Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells), and biologics are designed to harness the curative potential of the body’s intrinsic immune system through the selective modulation of disease-specific T cells without the adverse effects of broad systemic immune modulation.



Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Cue Biopharma is led by an experienced management team with deep expertise in immunology and protein engineering as well as the design and clinical development of protein biologics.

For more information please visit www.cuebiopharma.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

