Washtenaw Community College Alumni Reach for the Stars with Blue Origin Space Launch

Washtenaw Community College alumna Aisha Bowe, who launched into space with the Blue Origin New Shepard-31 mission, is pictured leading a coding class for middle school students at WCC in 2022. Photo by J.D. Scott



ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Separated by some 15 years at Washtenaw Community College, the paths of two alumni intersected today with Blue Origin’s launch into space.

Aisha Bowe, one of the six all-female crew members who crossed the Kármán international space boundary line this morning on the New Shepard-31 mission, and Nathan Perry, a Blue Origin Launch Vehicle Test Engineer, proudly attribute the start of their extraordinary careers to their time at WCC.

Bowe studied at WCC from 2003-2005, and Perry graduated in 2020. Both transferred to the University of Michigan, where they earned bachelor of science degrees in Aerospace Engineering. Bowe also earned a master’s in Space Systems Engineering.

Their achievements illustrate the transformative impacts of a community college education.

“Watching today’s launch filled us with immense pride and excitement,” said Dr. Rose B. Bellanca, President of Washtenaw Community College in Ann Arbor, Michigan. “Seeing Aisha soar into space – and knowing Nathan played a vital role in keeping her and the crew safe – was like witnessing a dream realized, not just for them, but for our entire WCC community.” The college enrolls more than 21,000 students and is the biggest community college transfer school to Michigan.

“Aisha and Nathan are proof that you can start at a community college and go anywhere – even to the stars,” Bellanca said.

WCC hosted a launch countdown for students, faculty, staff and community leaders and livestreamed the mission on monitors throughout campus. The college also helped organize promotional events at Bowe’s local high school and middle school.

Aisha Bowe

Bowe, who worked as a NASA rocket scientist after earning her master’s degree, often recalls how her first “A” in a WCC pre-algebra class snowballed into one success after another. Soon, the voices that advised her to pursue a career as a cosmetologist were far behind.

“Washtenaw Community College changed my life. I graduated high school feeling lost and uncertain about my future, but at WCC, the small class sizes, dedicated professors and accessible, hands-on learning environment gave me the courage to take control of my own path,” Bowe said. “I built the confidence and skills that set me on a trajectory from community college to NASA rocket scientist, entrepreneur and … Blue Origin astronaut. Your past doesn’t define your future. You do.”

Bowe has dedicated her career to expanding access to education and opportunity and travels across the globe as an inspirational speaker.

After NASA, she founded STEMBoard, an Inc. 5000-recognized engineering firm, and created LINGO, a hands-on coding startup kit with the goal of equipping 1 million students with STEM skills.

Bowe frequently returns to WCC to speak and engage with students.

Last Fall she worked with Fluke Corporation to secure a significant STEM equipment donation for science labs on campus. In 2020, she endowed the Aisha R. Bowe eMpower Engineering Scholarship for students who plan to transfer to a four-year institution to pursue engineering. Among Bowe’s numerous recognitions is the 2021 Outstanding Alumnus Award from the Michigan Community College Association.

Nathan Perry

Unsure of his own career path initially, Perry stepped away after half a semester in 2012 to pursue martial arts for six years while reflecting on his goals. He re-enrolled in 2018.

“With its affordable tuition, supportive environment and strong academic programs, WCC was the clear choice to build the foundation I needed to achieve my goals,” he said.

Perry joined WCC’s STEM Scholars program, which he said “turned out to be the best decision I made in setting myself up for a successful academic path that led to a career in the space industry.” Through that program, Perry and fellow scholars toured the NASA Glenn Research Facility in Ohio and explored universities around the state to make an informed decision about where to transfer.

As a Launch Vehicle Test Engineer for Blue Origin, Perry plays a critical safety role working on the crew capsule, the section at the top of the New Shepard rocket that carries scientific payloads and astronauts during launches.

About Washtenaw Community College

Washtenaw Community College (WCC), Ann Arbor, Michigan, educates students through various associate and certificate programs in areas such as liberal arts, health care, business, STEM, advanced transportation, and mobility. WCC offers accelerated and online programs to meet student needs. The college also works through community, business, and union partnerships to develop highly specialized training programs that meet the region's workforce talent needs.

For more information about Washtenaw Community College, visit www.wccnet.edu.





Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/79ff9a12-285a-423f-85f1-4f3707b1cc50

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7fa988a6-9300-4663-b118-47271ba4c418