Humane Iguana Control Announces New Initiative to Combat Record Iguana Infestations in Miami

MIAMI, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humane Iguana Control has launched a new targeted response to address the explosive growth of invasive green iguanas across South Florida. With the state’s iguana population now estimated to exceed 100,000, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), homeowners and businesses are facing increasing property damage due to the reptiles’ aggressive burrowing, especially during mating season.

Invasive Iguana's In Miami

Female iguanas excavate burrows for egg laying, and they cause the most impact. These burrows can cause structural damage to buildings, sidewalks, golf courses, schools, and even roads, with the potential to undermine foundations and create dangerous situations for both homes and businesses. The risk of erosion and collapse is extreme because iguana populations continue to grow and are a continuous problem in the area.

Michael Ronquillo, CEO of Humane Iguana Control , has witnessed firsthand the extensive damage caused by this invasive species over the years.

“We’ve seen it all: collapsed sidewalks, undermined pools, and weakened structural integrity of buildings, all because of iguana burrowing,” says Ronquillo. “The problem is only getting worse, and the damage is costly to repair. Homeowners and businesses need to act quickly to prevent further destruction.”

Ronquillo’s company, Humane Iguana Control, has been at the forefront of managing this invasive species in South Florida. With years of experience on the front line, he offers humane, environmentally responsible solutions to control iguana populations , protecting properties from the costly and dangerous consequences of burrowing. Michael and his team are also at the forefront of protecting the local environment and native wildlife populations.

Humane Iguana Control is dedicated to educating the community on the severity of the issue and offering effective solutions. They've perfected the art of removing invasive iguanas at night, which is easier for homeowners and business owners alike. Iguanas sleep in the trees at night, and the team is able to quietly and efficiently remove them from areas frequented by the invasive species.

Michael Ronquillo is also a trusted expert in the field and regularly provides specialist consulting and media commentary on the growing iguana infestation problem in South Florida. He has also aided in lawsuits as an expert witness pertaining to iguana injuries.

“I’m available to share insights with media outlets, helping raise awareness about this urgent issue,” says Ronquillo. “It’s crucial that we all work together to protect our properties from the escalating risks associated with this invasive species.”

If you’re a homeowner or business owner in South Florida experiencing issues with iguanas, now is the time to take action. Humane Iguana Control is ready to assist, offering professional services that can mitigate the damage and help prevent further infestations.

For more information or to schedule an inspection, please contact Humane Iguana Control. Visit humaneiguanacontrol.com.

About Humane Iguana Control

Humane Iguana Control is a leading provider of safe, effective, and humane solutions for controlling invasive iguana populations in South Florida. With years of experience, the company is committed to protecting properties and communities from the growing threat of this destructive species.





Remove Iguanas Safely

Press inquiries

Humane Iguana Control

https://humaneiguanacontrol.com/

Jock Brocas

editor@pestfinderpro.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ed25b0d-6bf5-4fdd-84b7-f95ba9d0c710

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7739d1e5-9567-4a4f-8bb5-a768781d74e1

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f22021e3-ffe9-42a1-81db-fb1b8a5a8b50