KBC Groep: Bericht aan de obligatiehouders van KBC IFIMA

 | Source: KBC Groep KBC Groep

Gereglementeerde informatie - 15 April 2025, 8u00 CEST


Volgend document is beschikbaar op www.kbc.com:

- 2024 financial report of KBC IFIMA 


