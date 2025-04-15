Integral Metals Responds to China’s Rare Earth Export Restrictions, Advancing Exploration at North American Properties

CALGARY, Alberta, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integral Metals Corp. (CSE: INTG | OTC: ITGLF | FSE: ZK9) (the “Company” or “Integral”) recognizes the recent decision by China’s Ministry of Commerce and the General Administration of Customs to implement new export restrictions on essential rare earth elements, which took effect on April 4, 2025. The new export controls will impact the supply of several vital rare earth elements, including samarium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, lutetium, scandium, and yttrium, which are integral to a wide range of high-tech and defense applications.

China's recent decision to impose export restrictions on critical rare earth elements highlights the growing global dependence on these materials and emphasizes the need for North America to secure a stable, independent supply. As the dominant global producer of rare earths, China’s actions reinforce the pressing need for the development of a robust and sustainable rare earth supply chain within North America. This move further reinforces the urgency for North American self-sufficiency in securing access to these vital resources.

Woods Creek and Burntwood Properties – Integral’s Key Assets

Integral Metals is advancing its exploration efforts at the Woods Creek property in Montana, USA, and the Burntwood property in Manitoba, Canada. Both properties are located in strategic regions aimed at reducing North America’s reliance on foreign rare earth elements.

The Woods Creek Property is located in Montana, USA, within a region known for its potential to host rare earth mineral deposits. This exploration project focuses on developing prospective areas for a range of rare earth elements. The property is well situated in a region that could contribute to meeting North America's demand for rare earths.

The Burntwood property is situated in Manitoba, Canada, another key asset in Integral’s portfolio. This property is strategically located near various infrastructure that could support exploration activities. Initial studies have shown potential for rare earth mineralization.

Paul Sparkes, CEO of Integral Metals, commented, "China’s export restrictions have highlighted the importance of securing a stable, domestic supply of rare earth elements. At Integral, we are focused on advancing exploration at our Woods Creek and Burntwood properties, strategically located to help reduce North America's reliance on foreign sources and contribute to a more self-sufficient supply chain."

Qualified Person

Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., Integral Metal’s Vice President of Exploration and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical contents of this news release.

ABOUT INTEGRAL METALS CORP.

Integral is an exploration stage company, engaged in the business of mineral exploration for critical minerals, including gallium, germanium, and rare earth elements, with the goal of contributing to the development of a domestic supply chain for these minerals. Integral holds properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions in Canada and the United States of America, including the Northwest Territories, Manitoba and Montana, where it has received regulatory support for its exploration efforts.

