Dividend payment ex-date of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS

EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS (trading code EFT1T, ISIN kood EE3100127242) will fix the list of shareholders for dividend distribution on 22.04.2025 at the end of of the working day of the registrar of the settlement system of the fund’s securities. Proceeding from the above, the date of change of rights related to the securities is 21.04.2025 but considering the trading holidays of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange, the actual date of change of rights related to the securities (ex-date) is 17.04.2025. As of this date, the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends for the year 2024.

EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS will distribute dividends in the amount of 1,11 euro per share on 30.04.2025.

Viljar Arakas

Member of the Management Board

Phone 655 9515

E-mail: viljar.arakas@eften.ee



