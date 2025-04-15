Gate.io Kicks Off WCTC S7: Race for a $5 Million Prize Pool and a Ford Mustang GT





PANAMA CITY, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- April 2025 marks the launch of one of the most anticipated events in the crypto world: Gate.io’s World Crypto Trading Competition Season 7 ( WCTC S7 ). Recognized as one of the most prestigious trading competitions globally, WCTC S7 introduces innovative formats, generous rewards, and diverse activities to offer an unparalleled trading experience for crypto enthusiasts worldwide.

Racing to the Top: Showcasing Gate.io’s Commitment to Excellence

As a global leader in digital asset trading, Gate.io has demonstrated impressive growth in recent years, now boasting over 22 million registered users. Its spot and futures trading businesses rank among the Top 2 and Top 5 globally, respectively. With continued advancements in product experience, asset security, innovation, and global expansion, Gate.io has earned the trust of traders around the world.

In terms of brand building, Gate.io continues to make significant strides. Over the past two years, the platform has sponsored multiple international sports brands and, in 2025, officially became a sponsor of Oracle Red Bull Racing in F1. Known for its speed, technology, and pursuit of excellence, F1 shares a natural synergy with the world of crypto trading.

Inspired by this spirit, WCTC S7 adopts an F1-themed design to symbolize Gate.io’s core trading philosophy: speed, precision, and stability. F1 is more than a sport — it is a symbol of pushing limits and striving for greatness. Gate.io brings this spirit into the world of cryptocurrency trading, making WCTC S7 not just a competition, but a world-class event for global traders.

Top-Tier Competition: $5 Million Dynamic Prize Pool

Early bird registration for Gate.io WCTC S7 officially opened on April 15, with a dynamic prize pool of up to $5 million. This season features both team and individual competitions, alongside exciting events like surprise airdrops, offering participants multiple ways to engage and win.



Competition Timeline:

Early Bird Registration: April 15, 00:00 - April 21, 00:00 (UTC)

Lucky Bags Rain: April 15, 00:00 - June 8, 00:00 (UTC)

Official Registration: April 21, 00:00 - June 8, 00:00 (UTC)

Individual Competition: May 7, 00:00 - June 8, 00:00 (UTC)

Team Competition(First Half): May 7, 00:00 - May 23, 00:00 (UTC)

Team Competition(Second Half): May 23, 00:00 - June 8, 00:00 (UTC)

Team Battle: Two-Stage Challenge for the Ultimate Prize

The team competition accounts for 80% of the total prize pool, with up to $4 million to be shared. It introduces a “two-stage” system, resetting performance data halfway through the competition. This allows teams to recalibrate strategies and compete for Top 20 rankings in each stage independently.

In addition, the team with the highest total trading volume will win the grand prize — a Ford Mustang GT, an iconic symbol of victory and prestige.

Individual Competition: Tiered Rewards for 1,000+ Traders

The individual competition accounts for 20% of the prize pool, offering up to $1 million in rewards. Based on cumulative trading volume, the top 300 participants will share $1 million in cash, with higher ranks earning greater rewards. Participants ranked 301–700 will receive exclusive merchandise bundles, while those ranked 701–1000 will share $20,000 worth of Futures Vouchers.

Airdrop Showers: 100% Winning Rate and Collectible Fragment Game

During the competition, participants can join airdrop events with a guaranteed 100% winning rate. Prizes include trading fee rebate vouchers, Futures Vouchers, and chances to win physical rewards through “Hourly Airdrops” and “Super Airdrops,” featuring fragments of iPhone 16 Pro Max, popular tokens, and fragments of limited-edition merchandise like jackets and co-branded insulated bottles.

Participants can also collect WCTC S7-exclusive fragments to share a $10,000 Futures Voucher Pool.

Accessible for All: Balancing Inclusivity and Exclusivity

The competition is designed for broad participation. Whether joining a team or individual contests, users can choose according to their preferences. The “every participant wins” design of the airdrop event ensures that even newcomers can easily join and win prizes, while the collectible fragment gameplay offers seasoned traders a deeper and more engaging experience.

Join WCTC S7 and Embark on Your Journey to Glory

Gate.io WCTC S7 is now underway, welcoming traders from all corners of the world. Here, you’ll compete alongside top traders globally. Here, you’ll have the chance to share in a $5 million prize pool. Here, you’ll experience an unprecedented trading extravaganza.

Whether you’re a newcomer or a seasoned trader, WCTC S7 offers the perfect stage to showcase your skills. Sign up now to be part of WCTC S7, chase your trading dreams, and embark on your journey to glory. For more details, please check the official announcement link .

Media Contact:

Elaine Wang at elaine.w@gate.io

Disclaimer

The content herein does not constitute any offer, solicitation, or recommendation. You should always seek independent professional advice before making any investment decisions. Please be noted that Gate.io may restrict or prohibit the use of all or a portion of the Services from Restricted Locations. For more information, please read the User Agreement via https://www.gate.io/user-agreement .

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by Gate.io. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c9cfcd2a-80f4-45c8-90dd-c83a738b7a9d