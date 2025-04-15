Rhombus Launches AI Search to Power Instant Security Footage Investigation and Action

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhombus , a leader in cloud-managed physical security solutions, today announced the launch of Rhombus AI Search . The solution uses natural language processing to provide security teams with an intuitive and immediate way to scan and analyze security camera footage with custom text prompts, significantly reducing incident investigation time from hours to seconds.

Rhombus AI Search is the newest addition to Rhombus’ fast-growing portfolio of AI capabilities. The company recently launched several AI-driven products and integrations designed to help customers achieve smarter, faster security analysis.

“Security investigations are often a race against time, but security teams must manually review hours of footage across multiple cameras to find what they need,” said Brandon Salzberg, Chief Technology Officer, Rhombus. “With Rhombus AI Search, we’ve fundamentally reimagined this process. Teams can now simply type what they’re looking for—a red van in a specific area, or a person in a blue shirt carrying a package—and get back comprehensive and curated results within seconds. Our AI technology extends search capabilities far beyond preset criteria, allowing organizations to search for virtually anything they can think of. Tell us what to find and we’ll find it, in seconds.”

Technical capabilities of Rhombus AI Search include:

Type-to-search: Users can describe exactly what they are looking for in natural language, eliminating the constraints of traditional fixed search filters.

Users can describe exactly what they are looking for in natural language, eliminating the constraints of traditional fixed search filters. Multi-camera analysis: The system automatically reviews footage across multiple cameras simultaneously, providing comprehensive results.

The system automatically reviews footage across multiple cameras simultaneously, providing comprehensive results. Near-instant results: Search results are curated within seconds, substantially reducing investigation time.

Search results are curated within seconds, substantially reducing investigation time. Contextual understanding: Advanced AI comprehends complex scenarios and situational context beyond simple object recognition.

Advanced AI comprehends complex scenarios and situational context beyond simple object recognition. Similarity search: Keying off of one image, a user can search for images that look similar.





“Rhombus AI Search leverages modern breakthroughs around large language models to enable organizations to react to incidents or other anomalies with ease and simplicity,” said Andrew Gallatin, Director of R&D, Rhombus. “Backed by natural language processing, teams can find what they need without navigating complex menus or being constrained by search limitations, but at the same time feel confident that employee privacy will be respected through advanced moderation techniques.”

Rhombus AI Search delivers several benefits for organizations across industries. Security teams get faster incident resolution capabilities, quickly locating critical footage without spending hours manually reviewing video. Improved compliance becomes easier as organizations can swiftly find events that provide necessary visual evidence for documentation requirements. The solution also drives significant operational efficiencies, with security personnel regaining valuable time by letting advanced AI handle the heavy lifting of video analysis. Perhaps most importantly, when seconds count during critical situations, these faster investigations can prevent incidents from escalating, leading to improved safety outcomes for everyone involved.

Rhombus AI Search also integrates seamlessly with the company’s comprehensive cloud-managed physical security platform , which is built to protect organizations’ people, assets, and data while offering full interoperability and flexibility. Reinforcing Rhombus’ commitment to innovation in physical security, the new AI solution joins Rhombus’ suite of AI-powered tools, including AI index points, ChatGPT integration, Faces 2.0, and Combined Event Search.

Availability

Starting today, Rhombus AI Search is available in beta for existing users with an Enterprise license. Organizations interested in accelerating their path to cloud-managed physical security and experiencing the power of AI-driven investigations can learn more by booking a demo .

About Rhombus

Rhombus is an open, cloud-managed physical security platform that brings security cameras, access control, sensors, alarm monitoring, and integrations together under a single pane of glass. Thousands of organizations trust Rhombus to drive operational excellence, improve safety, and streamline workflows through a comprehensive suite of smart security solutions and 50+ integrations with leading business systems. Rhombus is backed by NightDragon, Bluestone Equity Partners, Cota Capital, Caden Capital, Tru Arrow Partners, and Uncorrelated Ventures, and is on a mission to make the world safer with simple, smart, and powerful physical security solutions.

To learn more about how Rhombus AI Search can transform your organization's security investigations, visit www.rhombus.com or book a demo.

Contact

Kyle Peterson

kyle@clementpeterson.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba5e461e-f263-4498-9b84-b47a0828074c