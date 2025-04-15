$156.99 Bn Business Jet Markets 2024-2025 & 2032 by Point of Sale (Pre-Owned, OEM, Aftermarket), Aircraft Type (Light, Mid-Sized, Large, Airliner), End-Use (Private Jet User, Operator)

Dublin, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business Jet Market by Point of Sale (Pre-Owned, OEM, Aftermarket), Aircraft Type (Light, Mid-Sized, Large, Airliner), End-Use (Private Jet User, Operator), Systems (Aerostructures, Avionics, Aircraft Systems), Range - Global Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The business jet market size is expected to grow from USD 95.80 billion in 2024 to USD 156.99 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2032

The increasing technological advancements such as innovations in aircraft design and onboarded amenities are attracting more buyers. The increased focus on improving passenger experience and enhancing operational efficiency is driving the business jet market. However, complex rules and regulations for business jet certification a high maintenance cost are limiting the overall growth of the market.

Dassault Aviation (France), Textron Inc. (US), Bombardier Inc. (Canada), Embraer SA (Brazil), Gulfstream Aerospace (US), among others. These key players offer connectivity applicable to various sectors and have well-equipped and strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, Asia Pacifica, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.



The Large aircraft type segment is expected to hold the highest market share in 2024.



Based on aircraft type, the large aircraft segment of the business jet market is estimated to have highest market share in 2024. Large business jets are equipped with a large and spacious cabin with advanced avionics, luxury and comfort. These are mostly preferred for long-haul travel. The increased demand for intercity travel is driving the growth of large business jets. The increased international travel by high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and corporations is also adding to the overall growth of business jet market.



The private user segment of end use is expected to hold the largest share in 2024.



Based on end use, the private user segment is expected to hold the largest share in 2024. The desire for privacy, flexibility and convenience is driving the market for private users. Additionally, due to the fact that the private users can customize their aircraft as per their preferences and have a complete control over travel schedule is expected to drive this market segment. Increasing trend of adopting fractional ownership or leasing the aircraft to reduce costs is also driving the private user segment.



Europe is projected to have the second highest share in 2024.



Europe is projected to account for the second largest share of the business jet market in 2024. Europe emphasis more on sustainability, with increasing interest in eco-friendly operations and sustainable aviation fuels. The presence of major electric aircraft manufacturers such as lilium (Germany), Vertical Aerospace (UK), Heart Aerospace (Sweden) among others. The strong demand for business travel among European countries and neighboring countries is expected to drive the market. European private jet market is fueled by the robust market for used/re-sale private jets.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of the key drivers (Increased advancements in hybrid & electric technologies, High demand for digitalization, Need for enhanced productivity and efficiency by business jet users, Increase in number of high-net-worth individuals), restraint (High maintenance cost, complex rules and regulations for business jet certifications), opportunities (Need for charter services and fractional ownership, Increased emphasis on use of SAF for business aviation), and challenges (Increase shortage for pilots and aircraft maintenance engineers, Rising supply chain disruptions, Increasing delays due to ATC and airport access) these are several factors that could contribute to an increase in the business jet market.

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on business jet offered by top players in the market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the business jet market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyzes the business jet market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the business jet market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the business jet market

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 280 Forecast Period 2024 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $95.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $156.99 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Bombardier

General Dynamics Corporation

Textron Inc.

Dassault Aviation

Embraer

Pilatus Aircraft Ltd

Airbus

Boeing

Cirrus Aircraft

Piaggio Aero Industries

Piper Aircraft, Inc.

Deutsche Aircraft GmbH

Eclipse Aerospace, Inc.

Honda Aircraft Company, LLC

Vertical Aerospace Group Ltd.

Stellar Aviation AG

Electra Aero

Eviation

Vaeridion GmbH

Aura Aero

Heart Aerospace

Lyte Aviation

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd

Beyond Aero

Overair, Inc

Odys Aviation

Nimbus Aerospace

