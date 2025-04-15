Central Lab Services/Clinical Trial Lab Services Market Report 2025, with Case Study Analysis for Phase 3 Clinical Trial to Compare Efficacy and Safety of Two Combination Therapies (Cerba Research)

Dublin, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Central Lab Services/Clinical Trial Lab Services Market by Phase (Phase I, II, III), Service Type (Safety Testing, Immunology), Therapeutic Area (Oncology), Modality (Small Molecules, Vaccine), End User (Pharma & CROs) & Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report studies the central lab services/clinical trial lab services market based on product, type, end user and region. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five major regions (and the respective countries in these regions).

The global Central lab services/clinical trial lab services market is projected to reach USD 8.18 billion by 2030 from USD 5.97 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.



This is due to increasing adoption of drug discovery, as the adoption increases the demand for these services rises. Additionally, increasing government support to provide grants for healthcare is increasing, thus rising the number of clinical trials, consequently increasing the demand for the central lab clinical service trial. However, the high cost associated with the clinical trial methods are the major restraint to the market. Additionally, the shortage of trained healthcare professionals & limited knowledge about the services is major challenge for the market growth. But is creating a conducive environment for market expansion over the forecast period of 2025-2030.



The pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies segment of central lab services/clinical trial lab services market by end user to hold largest position forecast period



Based on the end user, the central lab services/clinical trial lab services market is divided into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, CROS, medical device companies, and other end users. Among these, in 2024 pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companie segment account for the largest market share of 61.8% in central lab services/clinical trial lab services market. This is due to the rising prevalence of rare disease. Majority of the pharmaceutical companies are conducting the clinical trials for the cure of such diseases via advanced technologies. Thus, majority of the companies prefer these services. Thus, as the prevalence of these diseases is increasing the need for long term treatment is rising, consequently increasing the demand for central lab services/clinical trial lab services market.



The oncology segment accounts for the largest market share in central lab services/clinical trial lab services market



Based on theraprutic area, the central lab services/clinical trial lab services market is segmented into oncology, infectious diseases, neurology, cardiology, and other therapeutic areas. The oncology segment holds for the largest market share in central lab services/clinical trial lab services market due to increasing number of cancer patients. Oncology clinical trials often require modern diagnostic testing, including biomarker testing, genomic testing, and tumor profiling, to assess the effectiveness and safety of new cancer therapies in clinical trials. Central labs are important in providing these services, ensuring that testing is viable, consistent, and compliant with regulatory standards across multiple sites. With the rising focus on precision medicine, the need for specialized and high-quality lab testing in oncology is significant, making the oncology segment the largest and most critical in the central lab services market.



Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region of the central lab services/clinical trial lab services market by region



The global central lab services/clinical trial lab services market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing regional market for entral lab services/clinical trial lab services and is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to increasing prevalence of rare diseases and rising population across the region.



Asia Pacific region includes Japan, China, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Among these, China accounts for the largest market share in central lab services/clinical trial lab services market in 2024. This is due to its rapid expansion of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, added with the with a large patient population and increasing demand for innovative treatments. The country's growing healthcare infrastructure, investment in clinical research, and supportive regulatory environment have made it an attractive hub for global clinical trials.



Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the central lab services/clinical trial lab services market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), IQVIA (US), ICON plc (Ireland), Labcorp (US), Quest Diagnostics (US), Charles River Laboratories (US), Medpace (US), Frontage lab (US), SGS Societe Generale de Surveillance SA (Switzerland), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), and REPROCELL Inc. (Japan).



This report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of Key divers (Increasing number of clinical trials, increasing investments in research & development, growing prevalence of rare diseases), restraints (High cost associated with clinicaltrials, Shortage of skilled professionals), opportunity (Emerging markets worldwide, decentralized and virtual clinical trials), Challenge (regulatory complexities, limited patient diversity and cybersecurity or intellectual property concerns)

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the central lab services/clinical trial lab services market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the central lab services/clinical trial lab services market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the pain management devices market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 311 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $5.97 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Premium Insights

Central Lab Services/Clinical Trial Lab Services Market Overview

Asia-Pacific Central Lab Services/Clinical Trial Lab Services Market, by End-user and Country

Central Lab Services/Clinical Trial Lab Services Market, by Country

Central Lab Services/Clinical Trial Lab Services Market, Regional Mix, 2025 vs. 2030

Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing Number of Clinical Trials Rising Investments in Research & Development Growing Prevalence of Rare Diseases Favorable Government Initiatives

Restraints High Costs Associated with Clinical Trials Shortage of Skilled Professionals

Opportunities Emerging Markets Worldwide Decentralized and Virtual Clinical Trials

Challenges Regulatory Complexities Limited Patient Diversity Cybersecurity and Intellectual Property Concerns



Technology Analysis

Key Technologies Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay

Adjacent Technologies Next-Generation Sequencing



Case Study Analysis

Phase 3 Clinical Trial to Compare Efficacy and Safety of Two Combination Therapies (Cerba Research)

Impact of AI/Generative AI on Central Lab Services/Clinical Trial Lab Services Market

Market Potential of Central Lab Services/Clinical Trial Lab Services

AI Use Cases

Future of Generative AI in Clinical Trial Lab Ecosystem

Company Profiles

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Iqvia

Icon PLC

Charles River Laboratories

Labcorp

Quest Diagnostics

Medpace

Frontage Labs

Sgs Societe Generale De Surveillance SA

Eurofins Scientific

Reprocell Inc.

ACM Global Laboratories

Worldwide Clinical Trials

Versiti

CTI Clinical Trial & Consulting

Clarity Laboratories, Inc

Novotech

Arup Laboratories

Precision Medicine Group

Bioagilytix Labs

Cerba Healthcare

Almac Group

Mlm Medical Labs

Salvus Bioresearch Solutions

Unilabs

