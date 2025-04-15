Pressure Transmitter Market to Reach USD 3.84 Billion by 2030, Driven by Demand for Energy-Efficient Monitoring Solutions - Emerson Electric, Yokogawa Electric, Honeywell Int'l, and ABB Dominate

Dublin, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pressure Transmitter Market by Technology, Type (Absolute, Gauge, Differential, Multivariable), Design & Functionality (Diaphragm, Hygienic, Wireless), Fluid Type (Liquid, Gas, Steam), Measurement Application, Industry - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global pressure transmitter market is projected to grow from USD 3.21 billion in 2025 to USD 3.84 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. The rising adoption of energy-efficient systems and the integration of smart industrial automation technologies are driving market expansion. However, high operational and recurring costs continue to challenge widespread deployment, particularly in cost-sensitive industries.

Liquid Fluid Type Segment to Register Highest CAGR Through 2030

The liquid fluid type segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR in the pressure transmitter market during the forecast period. Pressure transmitters play a critical role in measuring and monitoring pressure in liquid, gas, and steam applications across key sectors such as oil & gas, chemicals, power generation, and water treatment. Among these, liquid applications dominate due to their essential role in water management, fuel monitoring, and industrial processing.

The demand for advanced pressure transmitter technologies - featuring real-time data accuracy, enhanced safety, and process optimization - is on the rise. Digital pressure transmitters integrated with IoT capabilities are enabling seamless data integration, remote monitoring, and predictive maintenance, making them indispensable in modern industrial environments.

Level Measurement Applications to Hold Largest Market Share

The level measurement application segment is expected to account for the largest market share throughout the forecast period. This growth is fueled by rising requirements for accurate and reliable level monitoring in industries such as oil & gas, chemicals, water & wastewater, and power generation.

Pressure transmitters are vital for ensuring precise liquid level readings in storage tanks, processing vessels, and pipelines, enhancing operational safety and efficiency. The adoption of digitally enabled pressure transmitters is accelerating as companies seek to meet regulatory compliance, prevent leaks, and minimize equipment failures. In combination with the rapid growth of industrial automation, this trend is expected to continue driving demand in the level measurement segment.

North America to Hold Second-Largest Share of Pressure Transmitter Market

North America is projected to maintain the second-largest share in the global pressure transmitter market. The region benefits from a robust industrial base, including oil & gas, chemicals, food & beverages, and pharmaceuticals, all of which rely heavily on accurate pressure monitoring to ensure consistent product quality and safety.

The presence of advanced infrastructure, combined with stringent environmental and safety regulations, is spurring the adoption of high-precision pressure transmitters across the region. Industries are increasingly leveraging these solutions to boost energy efficiency, reduce operational downtime, and meet sustainability goals.

Research Coverage

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global pressure transmitter market segmented by:

Type

Fluid Type

Measurement Application

Industry

It also offers a comprehensive overview of key market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The report covers market insights across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW), along with supply chain analysis and a detailed competitive landscape.

Key Benefits of the Report:

In-Depth Market Analysis: Evaluate the key drivers, challenges, and emerging opportunities in the pressure transmitter market.

Product Innovation Insights: Explore developments in IoT-enabled transmitters, new sensor technologies, and advanced materials.

Regional Growth Trends: Identify high-potential regions and sectors ripe for investment and expansion.

Competitive Landscape: Analyze the strategies, product offerings, and market positioning of leading companies such as: Emerson Electric Co. (US) Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan) Honeywell International Inc. (US) ABB Ltd. (Switzerland) Schneider Electric (France) Endress+Hauser Group Services AG (Switzerland)



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 281 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.84 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.7% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Use of Automation by Industry Players to Optimize Resources and Boost Efficiency Increasing Implementation of IIoT and Industry 4.0 Technologies Growing Inclination of Manufacturing Firms Toward Real-Time Analytics and Predictive Maintenance

Restraints Requirement for Significant Investment and Technical Expertise Need for Periodic Calibration of Pressure Transmitters to Ensure Precision

Opportunities Development of Pressure Transmitters with Smart Calibration and Self-Diagnostics Features

Challenges Balancing Efficiency, Compatibility, and Sustainability in Pressure Transmitters in Rapid Digital Transformation Providing Quick and Efficient Services or Easy Replacement Solutions to Clients Addressing Cybersecurity Risks Associated with IIoT Integration



Value Chain Analysis

Ecosystem Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Average Selling Price of Pressure Transmitters Offered by Key Players, by Type, 2024

Average Selling Price Trend of Pressure Transmitters, by Type, 2021-2024

Average Selling Price Trend of Differential Pressure Transmitters, by Region, 2021-2024

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Investment and Funding Scenario, 2019-2024

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies Pressure Sensing Elements Smart Calibration Real-Time Diagnostics

Adjacent Technologies Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) AI-Powered Analytics Wireless Communication Protocols

Complementary Technologies Cloud Computing Cybersecurity Solutions



Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

Buying Criteria

Case Studies

Sor Provides 805Pt Pressure Transmitter to Midwest Public Gas Utility to Help Comply with Regulatory Requirements

Emerson Offers Rosemount 4600 Oil & Gas Panel Transmitter to Canadian Oil Company to Ensure Reliable Pressure Control

Trade Analysis

Import Scenario (HS Code 902620)

Export Scenario (HS Code 902620)

Patents Analysis

Key Conferences and Events, 2025-2026

Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations Related to Pressure Transmitter Market

Standards and Directives

Impact of AI/Gen AI

Impact of AI on Pressure Transmitter Market

Top Use Cases and Market Potential

Companies Profiled

Emerson Electric Co.

ABB

Schneider Electric

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Endress+Hauser Group Services AG

Siemens

Honeywell International Inc.

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Danfoss

Azbil Corporation

Krohne Group

Ashcroft, Inc.

Huba Control

Wika Alexander Wiegand SE & Co. KG

Dwyer Instruments, LLC

Vega

Keller Druckmesstechnik AG

Hydac International GmbH

Klay Instruments

Jumo GmbH & Co. KG

Brooks Instrument

BD|Sensors GmbH

Georgin

Trafag

Aplisens SA

