U.S. Cannabis Market to Reach $76.39 Billion by 2030 Fueled by Legalization, Celebrity Branding, and Medical Adoption

Dublin, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Cannabis Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. cannabis market size is expected to reach USD 76.39 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.5% from 2025 to 2030. Factors such as legalization of medicinal cannabis, growing consumer disposable income, rising demand for cannabis from the pharmaceutical industry, growing consumer awareness of the health benefits of cannabis, presence of major manufacturers, and the approval of the U.S. farm bill are expected to boost the market growth.



The high prevalence of cancer is expected to be one of the factors driving the adoption of medical marijuana over the forecast period. For instance, according to an article published by the American Cancer Society in January 2023, 609,820 cancer deaths and 1,958,310 new cancer cases were anticipated to occur in the U.S. In addition to that, two cannabidiol (CBD) drugs namely nabilone and dronabinol are approved by the FDA for the treatment of vomiting and nausea caused by chemotherapy in the U.S.



Rising awareness among people regarding the therapeutic benefits of cannabis and the launch of cannabis certification programs through partnerships drives market growth. For instance, in December 2023, Bellarmine University introduced a cannabis education certificate program offered by a public Kentucky University focusing on agriculture, business, medicine, and law in the fast-changing cannabis industry.



With the legalization of cannabis in different areas of the U.S. for medical & recreational use, many well-known personalities and mainstream companies are seeking to benefit from this trend. For instance, celebrities such as Jay-Z and Snoop Dogg have joined this movement by launching branded cannabis products (Monogram). However, avid cannabis consumers seek information regarding the extent of the celebrity's involvement in the cultivation process. Despite this scrutiny, more celebrities are expected to follow this trend and enter the cannabis cultivation industry.



New technologies and improvements are continually being developed for the cultivation of cannabis. With an increasing demand for technologically advanced cannabis production, these expanded techniques are anticipated to assist cultivators in optimizing their resources, which further drives the market growth.



U.S. Cannabis Market Report Highlights

The marijuana segment dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 87.7% in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The hemp segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR from 2025 to 2030.

The CBD segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 63.3% in 2024. CBD is the non-psychoactive compound found in the cannabis plant, and its adoption is increasing for a wide range of health issues.

The indoor cultivation segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 54.8% in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The outdoor cultivation segment held a significant share in 2024.

The recreational use segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 66.9% in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The medical use segment is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve

COVID-19's impact and how to sustain in these fast-evolving markets

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $38.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $76.39 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.5% Regions Covered United States

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Source Outlook

2.2.2. Derivatives Outlook

2.2.3. Cultivation Outlook

2.2.4. End Use Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. U.S. Cannabis Market - Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3. Business Environment Analysis Tools: U.S. Cannabis Market

3.3.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis

3.4. Current Market Trends in Cannabis Industry

3.5. Regulatory Scenario

3.6. Licensing Scenario in the U.S.

3.7. Cannabis Consumption Pattern Analysis

3.8. Legal Cannabis Potential Trade Opportunity

3.9. Legal Cannabis Seed to Shelf Story

3.10. Supply Chain Analysis

3.11. Legal Cannabis Industry: U.S. Country Case Studies

3.12. Guidelines and Requirements for Cannabis Cultivation

3.13. Cannabis Facility Design and Equipment Requirements

3.14. Government Policy Designing Cannabis Guidelines

3.14.1. Federal Cannabis Policy

3.14.2. Policy Challenges and Opportunities

3.15. Reimbursement Policies in the U.S

3.16. Taxation Policies in the U.S.

Chapter 4. U.S. Cannabis Market: Source Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definition and Scope

4.2. Source Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. U.S. Cannabis Market, by Source, 2018 to 2030

4.5. Marijuana

4.6. Hemp

Chapter 5. U.S. Cannabis Market: Derivative Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definition and Scope

5.2. Derivative Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. U.S. Cannabis Market, by Derivative, 2018 to 2030

5.5. CBD

5.6. THC

5.7. Others

Chapter 6. U.S. Cannabis Market: Cultivation Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Definition and Scope

6.2. Cultivation Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

6.3. Segment Dashboard

6.4. U.S. Cannabis Market, by Cultivation, 2018 to 2030

6.5. Indoor Cultivation

6.6. Greenhouse Cultivation

6.7. Outdoor Cultivation

Chapter 7. U.S. Cannabis Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Definition and Scope

7.2. End Use Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

7.3. Segment Dashboard

7.4. U.S. Cannabis Market, by End Use, 2018 to 2030

7.5. Medical Use

7.6. Recreational Use

7.7. Industrial Use

Chapter 8. U.S. Cannabis Market: Competitive Landscape

8.1. Participant's Categorization

8.2. Company Market Position Analysis, 2024

8.3. Strategy Mapping

8.4. Company Profiles

8.4.1. Charlotte's Web Inc.

8.4.2. Medical Marijuana Inc.

8.4.3. Canopy Growth Corporation

8.4.4. NuLeaf Naturals LLC

8.4.5. CV Sciences Inc.

8.4.6. The Cronos Group

8.4.7. Organigram Holding Inc.

8.4.8. Irwin Naturals

8.4.9. Tilray Brands

8.4.10. Aurora Cannabis Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4cbfv8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.