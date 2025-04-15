Sports Streaming Platforms Market Report 2025 | Revenues to Reach USD 75.17 Billion by 2030 | AI and Data Analytics Enhance Personalization and User Engagement

Dublin, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports Streaming Platform Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sports streaming platform market was valued at USD 33.93 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2025 to 2030, reaching USD 75.17 billion by the end of the forecast period.

The primary growth driver is the increasing demand for on-demand, flexible access to live sports events, with an emphasis on user-centric streaming experiences. The rising penetration of high-speed internet, the widespread use of mobile devices, and the growing popularity of OTT (over-the-top) services are accelerating market growth globally. As sports fans demand real-time engagement, streaming platforms are becoming essential for delivering high-quality broadcasts and exclusive content.

AI and Data Analytics Enhance Personalization and User Engagement

Sports streaming platforms are increasingly leveraging data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver personalized content recommendations that cater to individual user preferences. This technological integration not only boosts user engagement but also enhances content discovery, facilitates targeted advertising, and creates a more intuitive and personalized user interface.

Fans are no longer limited to popular sports or top leagues; they now enjoy access to niche sports and exclusive events through specialized streaming services. This flexibility, combined with on-demand viewing, is reshaping how sports are experienced by fans worldwide.

5G Technology Set to Revolutionize Sports Streaming

The advent of 5G technology is poised to further transform the sports streaming industry. With its high data speeds, reduced latency, and the ability to handle greater traffic volumes, 5G will significantly improve live sports streaming. Viewers will be able to enjoy higher-resolution broadcasts (such as 4K and 8K) with minimal buffering, providing a more immersive experience.

Moreover, 5G enables the integration of real-time interactive features such as multi-angle viewing and enhanced statistics, allowing fans to engage with the content in innovative and dynamic ways.

Strategic Partnerships Drive Market Growth

Collaborations between sports organizations and streaming platforms are crucial for securing exclusive broadcasting rights for high-demand events. Companies like DAZN and Disney+ Hotstar (now Jio + Hotstar) have invested heavily in acquiring rights for prestigious leagues such as the English Premier League and the Indian Premier League. Such exclusive agreements are becoming increasingly vital for attracting new subscribers and retaining existing ones.

To stay competitive, platforms are also exploring virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) features to enhance fan interaction and provide cutting-edge ways to experience sports. As technology continues to evolve, the global sports streaming platform market remains a dynamic and rapidly advancing sector.

Global Sports Streaming Platform Market Report Segmentation

The market is segmented by device type, sport type, and region. The report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of these sub-segments from 2018 to 2030.

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030):

Smartphones and Tablets

Smart TVs and Set-top Boxes

PCs and Laptops

Sport Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030):

Football/Soccer

Basketball

Cricket

Tennis

Baseball

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia)

Latin America (Brazil)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

Why Should You Buy This Report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Get detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the presence of key players in the market worldwide.

Future Trends: Identify pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market.

Actionable Recommendations: Use insights to uncover new revenue streams and inform strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:

Market Intelligence: Enabling effective decision-making based on comprehensive market data.

Market Estimates and Forecasts: From 2018 to 2030.

Growth Opportunities and Trend Analysis: Insights into new growth prospects and evolving trends.

Segment and Regional Revenue Forecasts: Key revenue predictions for thorough market assessment.

Competitive Strategy: Market share analysis and strategic insights on the competition.

Product Innovation: Stay ahead with a listing of new products and technological innovations in the sports streaming space.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 160 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $33.93 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $68.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Sports Streaming Platform Market - Industry Outlook

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.3. Industry Challenges

3.3.4. Industry Opportunities

3.4. Industry Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4.2. Macroeconomic Analysis



Chapter 4. Sports Streaming Platform Market: Device Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Sports Streaming Platform Market: Device Type Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Smartphones and Tablets

4.4. Smart TVs and Set-top Boxes

4.5. PCs and Laptops

Chapter 5. Sports Streaming Platform Market: Sport Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Sports Streaming Platform Market: Sport Type Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Football/Soccer

5.4. Basketball

5.5. Cricket

5.6. Tennis

5.7. Baseball

5.8. Others

Chapter 6. Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Sports Streaming Platform Market by Region, 2024 & 2030

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia Pacific

6.5. Latin America

6.6. Middle East and Africa

Chapter 7. Sports Streaming Platform Market - Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2. Company Categorization

7.3. Participant's Overview

7.4. Financial Performance

7.5. Product Benchmarking

7.6. Company Market Positioning

7.7. Company Heat Map Analysis

7.8. Strategy Mapping

7.8.1. Partnerships

7.8.2. New Product Launches

7.8.3. Merger & Acquisition

7.8.4. Expansion

7.9. Company Profiles

7.9.1. ESPN Enterprises, Inc.

7.9.2. DAZN Limited

7.9.3. FuboTV Inc.

7.9.4. Star India Private Limited

7.9.5. Peacock TV LLC

7.9.6. Paramount

7.9.7. Sky UK Limited

7.9.8. beIN MEDIA GROUP

7.9.9. Amazon.com, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ohm17a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.